He real Madrid will face Union Berlin this Wednesday, September 20, on the first day of the group stage of the Champions League 2023-2024. The meringues will host the Bundesliga team at the Santiago Bernabéu and will emerge as clear favorites to win.
For this duel, Carlo Ancelotti would bet on a mix between young and experienced that has worked for him in LaLiga, where they are first.
Kepa: The Spanish goalkeeper was hired after Courtois’ injury. He has taken over the title thanks to his reflexes and good footwork. In LaLiga he has provided security in goal and the ability to initiate plays from behind.
Dani Carvajal: Dani is one of the veterans of this version of Real Marid. As a right back he is versatile: he has a good ability to go up to attack and also to defend. He provides depth on the wing and precise crossing.
Antonio Rudiger: The German center back is distinguished by his strength and his great ability for aerial play. Rüdiger is synonymous with defensive solidity and is the leader of the low team.
David Alaba: Whether as a central defender or left back, Alaba always delivers. He is one of Madrid’s experienced men and one of his great strengths is the great vision of the game that he has and his ability to start playing from behind.
Fran Garcia: The 24-year-old left back is distinguished by his speed and ability to project himself into the attack. In five games in LaLiga he has a couple of assists.
Aurélien Tchouaméni: The 23-year-old defensive midfielder is distinguished by his ability to position himself on the field and recover the ball.
Toni Kroos: The German midfielder is one of the most experienced elements of the Merengue squad. Despite his seniority, Kroos maintains world-class vision and extraordinary precision in his passing. His ability to distribute the game and his tactical intelligence are crucial in play construction.
Federico Valverde: The Uruguayan midfielder has scored a goal this season with Real Madrid. Fede Valverde stands out for his physical resistance and for contributing both in attack and defense.
Jude Bellingham: Without a doubt, Bellingham is the player in the best form of Real Madrid. The young Englishman has five goals and one assist in five games with the meringues in LaLiga.
Rodrygo: The Brazilian winger always brings his speed, dribbling and imbalance in one-on-one situations to the table. This season he has one goal in five league games.
Joselu: The Spanish-German forward is distinguished by his great physique and the ability to finish with a header. He offers a direct play option and can be a threat on set pieces.
Goalkeeper: F. Ronnow.
Defense: D. Leite, R. Knoche, D. Doekhi.
Medium: C. Trimmel, J. Haberer, A. Laïdouni, A. Král, R. Gosens.
Forward: K. Behrens, D. Fofana.
