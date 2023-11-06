The Champions League is back and Real Madrid is back in the competition. Ancelotti’s men will now have to receive a visit from Sporting Braga to play the fourth day of the top European competition. Below we leave you the possible lineup of Real Madrid for this match:
BY: KEPA ARRIZABALAGA – Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will defend Real Madrid’s goal in the crucial confrontation against Napoli on the second day of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Kepa, recognized for his agile reflexes and confidence between the three sticks, will be an essential bulwark for the merengue squad.
LHP: DANI CARVAJAL – The Madrid right back will contribute his experience and versatility in defense. With his speed, technical skills and ability to join the attack, Carvajal will play a crucial role, he is going through one of the best moments of his career.
DFC: ANTONIO RÜDIGER – He stands as a pillar in Real Madrid’s defensive line. His physical strength, his abilities in the aerial game and his ability to anticipate will be key to neutralizing Braga’s attacks and ensuring solidity in the rearguard.
DFC: DAVID ALABA – Accompanying Rüdiger in the center of defense will be David Alaba. The Austrian needs to find the best version of himself to help the team.
LI: FRAN GARCÍA – The left back of Real Madrid does not have an owner. Fran García could repeat in the eleven since Mendy has discomfort and is a doubt for the game, while Camavinga would play in the center of the field.
DCM: CAMAVINGA – Although Ancelotti’s plans currently involve playing with Camavinga at left back and with Tchouameni in the pivot, the injury to the ’18’ forces the Italian coach to change plans. Camavinga was one of the key pieces of the comeback against Barcelona, leading the team forward and putting together a great performance
MC: FEDE VALVERDE – The Uruguayan has not started the season at his best level, but he has already shown what he is capable of and Madrid is going to need the best Valverde. He is a capital player for the future of this team.
MC: KROOS – He is going through one of the best moments of his career. Having left the German team plus the rotation that Ancelotti is making in the midfield means that the German is ready for the big games.
MCO: JUDE BELLINGHAM – Jude Bellingham, the English midfielder, is another young player with a promising future. His ability to maintain possession and his vision of the game make him a valuable component in the midfield. Madrid needs his goal more than ever.
EI: VINI JR – The Brazilian has already recovered 100% from his injury and has to start performing now to take Real Madrid to the top again. Without him the team has achieved victories, but much more is expected from the team’s play. He is a differential footballer.
DC: JOSELU – Real Madrid’s Spanish forward is having a very good season after costing half a million euros. He is surely the best in terms of quality-price ratio in Europe.
