The possible lineup of Real Madrid to face RB Leipzig in the round of 16 of the Champions League

The round of 16 of the Champions League is back. Real Madrid will face RB Leipzig in the opening match of this phase. The first leg will be played in Germany and the return leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu. We leave you with the possible alignment of the merengue team.
BY: LUNIN – The Spanish goalkeeper seems to be the one designated to cover the white goal in LaLiga matches. Despite not showing great confidence in the ball from above, the player has great ability between the sticks, and in this dispute with Lunin for a place in the starting eleven, he will have to show his best level so that Carlo Ancelotti trusts him .
LH: CARVAJAL – The Spanish full-back is going through a great moment of form at this stage of the season. At 32 years old, he is demonstrating great physical ability and a lot of sacrifice, which is allowing the team to emerge victorious in many of the duels that occur on that right wing.
DFC: RÜDIGER – The German center back is being one of the white team's most outstanding players this year. Given the numerous losses in defense, the player has established himself as the great bulwark in the defensive zone, leaving matches at a high level and demonstrating that he is currently among the best players in the world in his position. He is currently irreplaceable in Ancelotti's eleven.
DFC: NACHO – Nacho is having a great time with the white team. His great versatility in occupying different positions in the defensive line, and with the losses that Ancelotti's team has in the defensive zone, his ownership is not in dispute.
LI: MENDY – The French full-back is one of the best in his position defensively. This is what his coach Carlo Ancelotti has stated, and despite having deficiencies in attack, the fact of playing on the same wing as Vinícius means that the Brazilian can have the entire wing to himself and make his dribbles and plays.
MC: KROOS – The German is the team's compass in the center of the field. His absence in some games has been greatly noticed by the team. The entire game of the white team passes through his boots, and he decides the pace at which it is played, which is why the German midfielder is key in the white team's game.
MC: TCHOUÁMENI – The French midfielder is a true physical strength, and despite not having had all the continuity he would like due to an injury, his power and ability to cover the field must be of utmost importance for Real Madrid's successes.
MD: VALVERDE – Since Bellingham's arrival, one of the big beneficiaries has been Valverde, who, not being in the media spotlight as much, can contribute other things to the club such as his defense, his pressure, his great stride, and not need as many goals as he thinks. previous years awaited him.
MY: BELLINGHAM – The one who is being recognized as one, if not the best, of the entire squad and in the world today, returns to the Real Madrid starting eleven after not playing the match against Las Palmas. The Englishman will once again be one of the white hopes to pierce the rival goal.
DC: RODRYGO – The Brazilian has a talent and technique that is difficult to find in the world of football. His ability to keep the ball close to his foot is unique, and his scoring instincts make him a lethal player near the enemy goal. Without a doubt, the duo that he forms with Vinicius in attack is one of the most dangerous in world football.
DC: BRAHIM – With the loss of Vini Jr, the man from Malaga has shown that he can be an important player in Ancelotti's schemes. Every time he has come out he has shown the great quality he has, and when he has the ball, you know that something different can happen, so he could enter this starting eleven to replace the Brazilian player, who is doubt.