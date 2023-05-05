Real Madrid is preparing to play the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna and Ancelotti already has his possible starting line-up in mind. Next, we analyze each of the players who could be part of the team that takes the field to face the rojillo team in the fight for the title.
BY: THIBAUT COURTOIS – The Belgian goalkeeper is one of the best in the world in his position and his presence in Real Madrid’s goal is essential. Courtois stands out for his size, his excellent positioning and his feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet. His experience and safety in the goal will be key in a match of this magnitude.
RH: DANIEL CARVAJAL – The Spanish right-back is one of the most important players in Real Madrid’s defense. Carvajal stands out for his great ability to overwhelm his wing, his good performance in defensive tasks and his commitment to the team. He is a player who always provides balance and solidity in his area.
DFC: EDER MILITAO – The Brazilian central defender has taken a leap in quality this season and has become one of Real Madrid’s defensive pillars. Militao stands out for his great physique, his ability to anticipate plays and his defensive solvency. In addition, he is a player with good ball clearance, which allows him to start the game from behind.
CB: ANTONIO RUDIGER – The German central defender arrived at Real Madrid in the last winter transfer window and has quickly adapted to the team. Rüdiger stands out for his forcefulness in defense, his good passing game and his experience in important games. He is a player who provides security and leadership at the back.
LI: EDUARDO CAMAVINGA – The young French midfielder has been gaining prominence at Real Madrid throughout the season and could be a key player in the Copa del Rey final. Camavinga stands out for his great physical display, his ability to recover balls and his good judgment when leaving the ball. He is a very complete player with a great future ahead of him.
MC: AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI – The French midfielder is another of the young players with the greatest projection in Europe. Tchouameni stands out for his great physique, his ability to recover balls and his ability to get the ball played. In addition, he is a very tactically disciplined player who brings a lot of solidity to the midfield.
MC: TONI KROOS – The German midfielder is one of the pillars of Real Madrid and his experience will be key in a final of this type. Kroos stands out for his game vision, his passing accuracy and his ability to make the difference at key moments. He is a very talented player and he always appears in important matches.
MC: FEDERICO VALVERDE – The Uruguayan midfielder is another of the young talents that Real Madrid have in their squad. Valverde stands out for his great display and he hit it. Uruguayan talent.
IE: VINÍCIUS JUNIOR – The young Brazilian winger has taken a leap in quality this season and has become one of the most unbalanced players at Real Madrid. His speed, dribbling ability and ability to finish plays make him a very complete player in the left winger position.
DC: KARIM BENZEMA – The French striker is Real Madrid’s attacking benchmark and his presence in the starting eleven is essential. His ability to get unmarked, his technical quality and his goalscoring ability make him one of the best forwards in the world.
ED: RODRYGO GOES – The young Brazilian winger has been gaining minutes throughout the season and has shown his quality on several occasions. His ability to unbalance one on one, his vision of the game and his ability to finish plays make him a very complete player in the right winger position.
