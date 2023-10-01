Welcome to the preview of one of the most anticipated clashes in the UEFA Champions League, where the prestigious Real Madrid will face the powerful Napoli on matchday 2 of the group stage. Two giants of European football will collide in a duel full of emotion and strategy in search of ensuring their passage to the next stage of the most prestigious tournament at the club level.
BY: KEPA ARRIZABALAGA – Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is getting ready to defend Real Madrid’s goal in the crucial confrontation against Napoli on the second day of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Kepa, recognized for his agile reflexes and confidence between the three sticks, will be an essential bulwark for the merengue squad.
LHP: DANI CARVAJAL – The Madrid right back will contribute his experience and versatility in defense. With his speed, technical skills and ability to join the attack, Carvajal will play a crucial role in containing Napoli’s advances and contributing to the build-up of play from the right flank.
DFC: ANTONIO RÜDIGER – stands as a pillar in Real Madrid’s defensive line. His physical strength, skills in the air and ability to anticipate will be key to neutralizing Napoli’s attacks and ensuring solidity in the rearguard.
DFC: NACHO FERNÁNDEZ – Versatile defender with extensive experience in the team, he will be essential in the Real Madrid defense. With his tactical intelligence, marking ability and good ball handling, he will provide stability in the defense and contribute to the construction of the game from the rear.
LI: FERLAND MENDY – Mendy will bring his speed, defensive skills and projection to the attack. With his ability to overwhelm and participate in creating scoring opportunities, Mendy will be a key piece in Real Madrid’s offensive scheme.
MC: AURÉLIEN TCHOUAMÉNI – Aurélien Tchouaméni, the French defensive midfielder, has become a key figure in the midfield. His ability to recover balls and his tactical vision are important assets for Real Madrid. He has to settle in the midfield as a starter from now on.
MC: EDUARDO CAMAVINGA – A young French promise, she brings energy and creativity to the midfield. Her ability to break down defensive lines and create scoring opportunities is a huge asset for Real Madrid. A lot is expected of him in these meetings. He has to start picking up stripes.
MC: TONI KROOS – The experienced German midfielder will be a fundamental piece in the construction of the Madrid game. With his vision of the game, precision in passing and control of the tempo of the match, he will be in charge of dictating the rhythm and fluidity in the center of the field.
MCO: JUDE BELLINGHAM – Jude Bellingham, the English midfielder, is another young player with a promising future. His ability to maintain possession and his vision of the game make him a valuable component in the midfield. Madrid needs his goal more than ever.
EI: VINI JR – He has already recovered 100% from his injury and has to start performing now to take Real Madrid to the top again. Without him the team has achieved victories, but much more is expected from the team’s play. He is a differential footballer.
DC: JOSELU – Joselu will lead the Real Madrid attack line. With his physical presence, ability to finish and ability to play in the air, he will seek to pierce the rival goal and contribute to achieving victory in this important duel in the UEFA Champions League.
This is what Real Madrid’s lineup would look like (4-1-2-1-2)
Goalie: Kepa
Defenses: Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy
Midfielders: Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Kroos, Bellingham
Forwards: Joselu, Vini Jr
