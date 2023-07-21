Real Madrid makes its preseason debut against Milan to be able to try out its new squad ahead of the start of LaLiga on August 11. Ancelotti is happy with the squad he has, but everyone in Valdebebas knows that there is still a striker missing. Only Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Brahím Díaz and Joselu are on the official list. At the moment all the fans are waiting for Kylian Mbappé…
BY: Lunín: Courtois has just arrived from his honeymoon, he has not been exercising with the group even though he has been training alone. It would be rare that in the first meeting he started as a starter.
RHP: Lucas Vazquez: For the right side, Ancelotti could bet on Lucas Vázquez at the start of the match. He has been very fine in the preseason and it would not be unusual to see him start and change at halftime for Carvajal.
CB: Nacho: the new captain of Real Madrid has many ballots to start as a starter in the white team’s debut in the preseason.
DFC: Praise: Militao has just rejoined the whole group along with Vini Jr and Rodrygo, that’s why from 90min we bet on the Austrian.
More news about Real Madrid
LI: Mendy: He has been in the preseason since day one and wants to show that he can earn a place at Real Madrid after having completed a terrible season last year.
CDM: Camavinga: Eduardo has completed a fantastic preseason both in Brazil training with Vini Jr and Rodygo as well as with the group. Much is expected of him in this new season, he is the right eye of all Real Madrid fans.
MC: Kroos: Toni has been exercising in Valdebebas since day 1 and has all the ballots to start as a starter in this match against Milan acting as an anchor.
MC: Valverde: the falcon Valverde has come back very well physically in the preseason and it is expected that in this campaign he will take a step forward, he has been with the club since 2018 and has to start being one of the leaders.
CM: Bellingham: is the great illusion of all madridistas. Jude Bellingham is the great bet of the summer (for now) and he will start with a 95% chance. Ancelotti is creating a team around him.
ED: Arda Guler: the Turkish footballer has impressed everyone in Valdebebas. He is going to stay in the first team of Real Madrid throughout the year being only 18 years old.
DC: Joselu: He has completed the preseason with all his teammates from minute 1 and he looks like he will play as a starter by testing in the preseason, being the reference.
Goalie: Lunin
defenses: Lucas, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy
Midfield: Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham
Lead: Arda Guler, Joselu
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#lineup #Real #Madrid #face #Milan #game #preseason
Leave a Reply