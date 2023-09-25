First puncture of the season for Carlo Ancelotti’s team this season and it was in the match against Atlético de Madrid that meant they lost the lead. Now those at the Santiago Bernabéu have to face a new day during the week and they will do so against the Canarian team, Las Palmas, who will try to find a victory in the Madrid fiefdom.
Today we will bring you the possible lineup of Real Madrid for this match
BY: KEPA ARRIZABALAGA – Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Spanish goalkeeper, is in the spotlight as the guardian of the Madrid goal. His impressive agility and cat-like reflexes allow him to make spectacular saves and keep his goal protected.
LHP: DANI CARVAJAL – A well-known name at Real Madrid, he occupies the right back. His ability to join the attack and defend solidly makes him a fundamental piece in the team’s defensive structure.
DFC: ANTONIO RÜDIGER – His physical presence and ability to anticipate plays make him a stronghold in the Madrid defense.
DFC: NACHO FERNÁNDEZ – Real Madrid youth team player, brings experience and versatility in defense. His ability to play various defensive positions makes him invaluable to the coach.
LI: FERLAND MENDY – After his journey with injuries, he is once again a usable asset for Ancelotti. His speed and ability to support the attack are highlights of his game.
DCM: AURÉLIEN TCHOUAMÉNI – Aurélien Tchouaméni, the French defensive midfielder, has become a key figure in the midfield. His ability to recover balls and his tactical vision are important assets for Real Madrid.
MC: EDUARDO CAMAVINGA – A young French promise, she brings energy and creativity to the midfield. Her ability to break down defensive lines and create scoring opportunities is a huge asset for Real Madrid.
MCO: JUDE BELLINGHAM – Jude Bellingham, the English midfielder, is another young player with a promising future. His ability to maintain possession and his vision of the game make him a valuable component in the midfield.
MC: FEDERICO VALVERDE – “El Pajarito”, stands out for its great versatility. His ability to score goals and create opportunities from midfield is a constant threat to opponents.
DC: RODRYGO GOES – This is a talented player who can unbalance defenses with his speed and dribbling. His ability to score goals and assist his teammates makes him an exciting option in attack.
DC: JOSELU – He is being the reference in Real Madrid’s attack. His ability to fight for aerial balls and his scoring instinct are important assets in the search for victory.
This is what Real Madrid’s lineup would look like (4-1-2-1-2)
Goalie: Kepa
Defenses: Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy
Midfielders: Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham
Forwards: Rodrygo, Joselu
