Real Madrid is not going through the best moment of the season. Although they have only lost one match, doubts about the play shown in recent matches mean that today there is not much confidence in Ancelotti’s men. If we add to this the injuries to Courtois and Miltiao, we are talking about the white team’s squad right now being worse than last year.
BY: KEPA ARRIZABALAGA – Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Spanish goalkeeper, is in the spotlight as the guardian of the Madrid goal. His impressive agility and cat-like reflexes allow him to make spectacular saves and keep his goal protected.
LHP: DANI CARVAJAL – A well-known name at Real Madrid, he occupies the right back. His ability to join the attack and defend solidly makes him a fundamental piece in the team’s defensive structure. He has recovered 100% and it is great news for Madrid.
DFC: ANTONIO RÜDIGER – The German came out limping in the last game against Las Palmas and his presence is not assured. With Militao and Alaba also injured, if Rüdiger were not available, Ancelotti would have to experiment in defense.
DFC: NACHO FERNÁNDEZ – Real Madrid youth team player, brings experience and versatility in defense. His ability to play various defensive positions makes him invaluable to the coach. After Alaba’s bad game he may have minutes.
LI: FERLAND MENDY – After his journey with injuries, he is once again a usable asset for Ancelotti. His speed and ability to support the attack are highlights of his game. If he is 100% he will be Ancelotti’s starter.
DCM: AURÉLIEN TCHOUAMÉNI – Aurélien Tchouaméni, the French defensive midfielder, has become a key figure in the midfield. His ability to recover balls and his tactical vision are important assets for Real Madrid. He has to settle in the midfield as a starter from now on.
MC: EDUARDO CAMAVINGA – A young French promise, she brings energy and creativity to the midfield. Her ability to break down defensive lines and create scoring opportunities is a huge asset for Real Madrid. A lot is expected of him in these meetings. He has to start picking up stripes.
MCO: JUDE BELLINGHAM – Jude Bellingham, the English midfielder, is another young player with a promising future. His ability to maintain possession and his vision of the game make him a valuable component in the midfield. Madrid needs his goal more than ever.
MC: FEDERICO VALVERDE – “El Pajarito”, stands out for its great versatility. His ability to score goals and create opportunities from midfield is a constant threat to opponents. He hasn’t started the season in the best possible way.
DC: VINI JR – He has already recovered 100% from his injury and has to start performing now to take Real Madrid to the top again. Without him the team has achieved victories, but much more is expected from the team’s play. He is a differential footballer.
DC: RODRYGO GOES – This is a talented player who can unbalance defenses with his speed and dribbling. His ability to score goals and assist his teammates makes him an exciting option in attack. He’s not finding the best version of himself.
This is what Real Madrid’s lineup would look like (4-1-2-1-2)
Goalie: Kepa
Defenses: Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy
Midfielders: Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham
Forwards: Rodrygo, Vini Jr
