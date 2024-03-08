After the controversy that occurred in Valencia, Real Madrid will return to the league next Sunday to face Celta de Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu in the match corresponding to matchday 28 of LaLiga.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of Real Madrid for this match:
BY: LUNIN – The Ukrainian goalkeeper seems to be the one designated to cover the white goal in LaLiga matches. Despite not showing great confidence in overhead balls, the player has great ability between the sticks, and in that dispute with Kepa for a place in the starting eleven it seems that he has won the battle.
LHP: LUCAS VÁZQUEZ – The Galician will act in place of his teammate Carvajal to give him a rest. Carvajal comes from starting in the last games and playing in the second leg of the round of 16 against RB Leipzig.
DFC: RÜDIGER – The German center back is being one of the white team's most outstanding players this year. He has left matches of a high level and showing that he is currently in shape
DFC: NACHO – Nacho is not having his best season in the white team. However, his great versatility in occupying different positions in the defensive line, and with the casualties that Ancelotti's team has in that area, his ownership should not be discussed.
LI: FRAN GARCÍA – Acting as the starting left back will be Fran García, who will replace Mendy in this match, to give a rest to the French player who started in the Champions League.
MC: TCHOUÁMENI – The French midfielder is being very useful for Ancelotti, since he is sometimes using him as a center back due to the numerous losses in that position. However, in this match he will return to the center of the field, to give balance and defensive rigor to that midfield area, in a match that Real Madrid is not interested in going crazy.
MC: MODRIC – The Croatian midfielder is in a second stage of his life where he does not have such an important role in the starting eleven and is distributing a lot of the minutes he plays, but that does not take away his honor in the team and the fact is that the one who was awarded with a ball of gold, he still has more than enough quality to lead these games.
MC: VALVERDE – The “little bird” is indisputable in the Italian coach's lineups. In a team as offensive as the white team, a player like this is necessary, with the physical ability to run forwards and backwards, and with determination and courage, which provides great balance to the Madrid midfield.
MCO: BRAHIM – With Bellingham out, the man from Malaga has shown that he can be an important player in Ancelotti's schemes. Every time he has come out he has shown the great quality he has, and when he has the ball, you know that something different can happen, which is why he would remain in this starting eleven to replace the English player.
DC: RODRYGO – The Brazilian is being criticized for his irregularity this season. and the attacker has been playing in a few games in which he is not performing at the highest level, after a very good period in which he scored many goals. We will see if he regains his best form for this match, and can thus chain a good streak of matches.
DC: VINÍCIUS – The one who is being recognized as one of the best players in the squad and in the world today, will once again be a starter for Real Madrid. The Brazilian will once again be one of the white hopes to pierce the rival goal.
This is what Real Madrid's lineup would look like (4-1-3-2)
Goalie: Lunin
Defenses: Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Nacho, Fran García
Midfielders: Tchouaméni, Modric, Brahim Díaz, Valverde
Forwards: Rodrygo, Vinicius
