Real Madrid continues to have a sweet start to the season after an injury-time victory against Unión Berlin. Ancelotti’s men have already won 6 in a row and now it’s time to focus on the League derby. FC Barcelona follows Real Madrid closely in the standings, so the whites cannot afford a single mistake. This is the possible lineup of Real Madrid to try to extend the winning streak in the derby:
KEPA: The Spanish goalkeeper was hired after Courtois’ injury. He has taken over the title thanks to his reflexes and good footwork. In LaLiga he has provided security in goal and the ability to initiate plays from behind.
LUKE V: Carvajal’s injury comes at a great time for the side, so it will be a significant loss. Lucas Vázquez will be the starter and he already played the 90 minutes against Unión Berlin, so he comes with some minutes under his belt so as not to blame the lack of rhythm.
RÜDIGER: The German center back is distinguished by his strength and his great ability for aerial play. Rüdiger is synonymous with defensive solidity and is the leader of the low team.
PRAISE: Whether as a central defender or left back, Alaba always delivers. He is one of Madrid’s experienced men and one of his great strengths is the great vision of the game that he has and his ability to start playing from behind.
FRAN GARCIA: The 24-year-old left back is distinguished by his speed and ability to project himself into the attack. In five games in LaLiga he has added a couple of assists and is beginning to carve out a permanent place for himself in the eleven.
More news about Real Madrid
TCHOUAMENI: The 23-year-old defensive midfielder is distinguished by his ability to position himself on the field and recover the ball.
KROOS: The German midfielder is one of the most experienced elements of the Merengue squad. Despite his seniority, Kroos maintains world-class vision and extraordinary precision in his passing. His ability to distribute the game and his tactical intelligence are crucial in play construction.
VALVERDE: The Uruguayan midfielder has scored a goal this season with Real Madrid. Fede Valverde stands out for his physical resistance and for contributing both in attack and defense.
BELLINGHAM: Without a doubt, Bellingham is Real Madrid’s best player. The young Englishman has five goals and one assist in five games with the meringues in LaLiga and scored the winning goal in his debut in the Champions League with Real Madrid.
RODRYGO: The Brazilian winger always brings his speed, dribbling and imbalance in one-on-one situations to the table. This season he has one goal in five league games.
JOSELU: The Spanish-German forward is distinguished by his great physique and the ability to finish with a header. He offers a direct play option and can be a threat on set pieces.
Goal: Kepa
Defending: Lucas V, Rudiger, Alaba, Fran García
Midfield: Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham
Lead: Rodrygo, Joselu
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#lineup #Real #Madrid #face #Atlético #Madrid #League