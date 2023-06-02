Real Madrid will close the season this Sunday from 6:30 p.m. against Athletic Club in front of their fans in a game with a lot of morbidity in what is the white team, as there are footballers who could be facing their last match like Benzema, Asensio, Modric, Nacho or Dani Ceballos. Here is the possible lineup:
BY: THIBAUT COURTOIS – The Belgian goalkeeper is the best in the world. His size, agility and reflexes make him an insurmountable wall in goal. Courtois is a guarantee of defensive security for Real Madrid.
RH: DANI CARVAJAL – His experience and physical ability make him a key player in attack and defence. Carvajal is known for his total delivery in every game. Next year he will be the starter again.
DFC: ÉDER MILITAO – The Brazilian defender has shown great growth and maturity in his game this season. His physical strength, speed and forcefulness in individual duels have allowed him to earn the label of ”one of the best in the world”. He has not finished the season in the best possible way.
DFC: DAVID ALABA – Ancelotti has shown that he is one of his trusted men. In case of having to bet on a big day for a central defender, Alaba is the chosen one. He will continue next season as a couple with Eder. Injuries should respect you.
MC: CAMAVINGA – The Bernabéu is looking forward to seeing one of the pearls it has discovered this year in action. She is a player who seems to be touched by the wand. He does it all and on almost every occasion he does it well. Player with a lot of future.
LI: NACHO – The Madrid squad player has been a versatile and trusted player at Real Madrid for more than 13 years, but this love story may come to an end. He wants more minutes and is facing the opportunity to sign a great contract. The club only offers him one more year with the same role.
MC: LUKA MODRIC – The Croatian midfielder is an emblematic player at Real Madrid. Modric is the brain of the team, capable of creating goal opportunities and making the difference in the match with his actions. He wants to stay, but his future is up in the air.
MC: CEBALLOS – Closer to renew than ever. The man from Utrera has earned the respect of the fans and despite the fact that next year it is possible to have seven midfielders on the squad, he can stay to continue gaining experience and be important in the future.
ED: MARCO ASENSIO– Closer to PSG than ever. He wants to have minutes, because next year there will be a Eurocup and in Madrid he will not have a role as an important player. It will be the last time he plays as a Real Madrid footballer at the Bernabéu.
DC: KARIM BENZEMA – Benzema may be facing the last time he steps on the pitch of the Santiago Bernabéu. The offer from the Saudi government seems to seduce him. 100 million euros per season, the option to choose a club, image rights, exemption from paying taxes… he has a foot and a half outside the team.
IE: VINI JR – He will return to show off in front of his fans in the last game of the year after overcoming his knee discomfort. He is the emblematic footballer of the team at the moment and the leader of the Madrid of the future.
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho
Midfielders: Camavinga, Ceballos and Modric
Forwards: Vini Jr, Benzema and Asensio
