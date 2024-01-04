With the excitement of the Copa del Rey on the horizon, Real Madrid prepares to face Arandina this Saturday, January 6 at 9:30 p.m., just before leaving for the Super Cup. After a hard-fought victory against Mallorca, the meringues seek to consolidate their form in a key duel. We look at the possible lineup as Madrid look to maintain their momentum in the title race.
BY: ANDRIY LUNIN – The Ukrainian goalkeeper will defend the Real Madrid goal. Since Kepa's injury, Ancelotti has begun to rotate in goal, and it seems that Lunin is beginning to establish himself as the starting goalkeeper.
LHP: LUCAS VÁZQUEZ – The Galician right back will have to start from the start in Real Madrid's next matches. The starter, Dani Carvajal, was injured in the last match in which the meringues beat Granada. He returned against Mallorca, but he is not expected in the cup eleven.
DFC: RUDIGER – Rudiger has been able to take a step forward when Real Madrid has needed it most and his season so far has been very good. The German has known how to fill the role of Militao and at the moment he is being the best of the center backs.
DFC: TCHOUAMENI – Accompanying Rudiger in the center of defense will be Tchouameni. The expulsion of Nacho in the match against Alavés, added to the injuries of Militao and Alaba, leaves Ancelotti with no room for maneuver and Tchouameni will have to play his second game for Real Madrid as a center back.
LI: FRAN GARCÍA – Ancelotti seems not to be entirely happy with the options at left back, but Ferland Mendy has been gaining weight as the games go by in the team. In the cup clash we will see Fran García.
MC: FEDE VALVERDE – The Uruguayan has started the season at his best level, and has already shown what he is capable of and Madrid is going to need the best Valverde. He is a capital player for the future of this team.
MC: KROOS – He is going through one of the best moments of his career. Having left the German team plus the rotation that Ancelotti is making in the midfield means that the German is ready for the big games.
MC: MODRIC – Luka Modric returns to a call-up and to the Real Madrid starting eleven after his absence in the last few games due to physical discomfort. The Croatian will put the magic on the grass.
MC: VINI JR – Vini is another young player with a promising future. His ability to maintain possession and his ability to dribble rivals is essential for the meringues. Madrid needs his goal more than ever.
DC: RODRYGO – Although the loss of Vinicius is a hard setback for the team, fortunately Rodrygo seems to have found his goal again and will have to occupy the left wing of the white attack.
DC: BRAHIM– The eleven is completed by Brahim Díaz. The Spanish forward for Real Madrid is having a very good season and takes advantage of every opportunity he has. He is earning Ancelotti's trust.
Goalie: Lunin
Defenses: Lucas Vázquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Fran García
Midfielders: Kroos, Valverde, Modric
Forwards: Brahim, Rodrygo and Vini jr
