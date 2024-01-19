After the defeat against Atlético de Madrid in the Copa del Rey that led to the elimination of the competition, Real Madrid will look for an important victory against Almería, current bottom of the championship, that will allow them to continue on their path to lift the trophy in the final seasonal. Ancelotti's team arrives quite tired after playing two overtimes in one week, so there could be some rotation to refresh the team.
Next, we bring you the possible lineup that Carlo Ancelotti can have on the green for the important LaLiga match against Almería.
BY: KEPA – Given the doubt in the goal in recent weeks, Ancelotti seems to opt for the Spanish goalkeeper in the domestic competition. The goalkeeper arrives after leaving many doubts in the Super Cup semi-final against Atlético de Madrid, in which he made mistakes in some goals, so it could be a good time to make amends and show that he has the level to defend the white goal.
LH: CARVAJAL – The Spanish full-back is going through a great moment of form at this stage of the season. At 32 years old, he is demonstrating great physical ability and a lot of sacrifice, which is allowing the team to emerge victorious in many of the duels that occur on that right wing.
DFC: RUDÏGER – The German center back is being one of the white team's most outstanding players this year. Given the numerous losses in defense, the player has established himself as the great bulwark in the defensive zone, leaving matches at a high level and demonstrating that he is currently among the best players in the world in his position. He is currently irreplaceable in Ancelotti's eleven.
DFC: NACHO – Nacho is having a great time with the white team. He recently won his first title as team captain, and after 12 seasons at the club of his heart, he is established as a very important player for the team, especially thanks to his versatility in occupying different positions on the defensive line, and, Currently, with the losses that Ancelotti's team has in the defensive zone, his ownership is not discussed.
LI: MENDY – The French full-back is one of the best in his position defensively. This has been stated by his coach Carlo Ancelotti, and despite having deficiencies in attack, the player shows great display during the games, and his involvement is very positive for the team in an area of the field that is usually short of personnel given the tendency offensive of the white team.
MC: KROOS – The German is the team's compass in the center of the field. His absence in some games has been greatly noticed by the team. The entire game of the white team passes through his boots, and he decides the pace at which it is played, which is why the German midfielder is key in the white team's game.
MC: TCHOUAMENI – The French midfielder is a true physical strength, and despite not having had all the continuity he would like due to an injury, his power and ability to cover the field must be of utmost importance for Real Madrid's successes.
MD: VALVERDE – In this false right wing position, the Uruguayan player performs at a very good level given his great ability to run forwards and backwards, which added to his great resistance and power, make him a very useful asset for Ancelotti, especially all thanks to the help he can do in the center of the white field.
MI: BELLINGHAM – The Englishman has become the main figure of the white team this season. With an overwhelming scoring start, the talented midfielder has shown that he handles all facets of the game, in addition to his great physical superiority that allows him to dribble past defenders as if it were easy. It is a real delight to see Bellingham move around the green and, although he has currently reduced his scoring ability a bit, something normal on the other hand given that his position is not that of an attacker, he will surely end the season with some surprising numbers.
DC: BRAHIM – The man from Malaga is showing that he can be an important player in Ancelotti's schemes. Every time he has come out he has shown the great quality that he has, and when he has the ball, you know that something different can happen, so he could enter this starting eleven to give a rest to a tired Rodrygo .
DC: VINICIUS – The Brazilian star seems to have returned to his best level after the injury that kept him off the playing field for a few months. Even though he was not right yesterday, the talented white player does not stop trying and is a real nuisance for all defenses, so he will surely have a great game again at the Santiago Bernabéu.
This is what Real Madrid's formation would look like (1-4-4-2)
Goalie: Kepa
Defenses: Carvajal, Rudïger, Nacho, Mendy
Midfielders: Valverde, Tchouaméni, Kroos, Bellingham
Fronts: Brahim, Vinicius
