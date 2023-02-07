Real Madrid arrives at the Club World Cup plagued by casualties. Neither Courtois, nor Militao, nor Lucas Vázquez, nor Mendy, nor Benzema, nor Hazard. Six casualties, of which four of them are apparent starters. The team led by Ancelotti arrives in Rabat after having lost half of the League at Son Moix with the 1-0 defeat against Mallorca. Here we leave you the possible alignment of Real Madrid:
BY: LUNIN– Courtois has been injured and will be out for at least three games. He has not traveled with the team to Rabat, so he would play in a hypothetical final.
RH: CARVAJAL– He did not have his best game at Son Moix, but he has the confidence of Ancelotti and he needs minutes to recover his best version. Everything indicates that Real Madrid will repeat the defensive line with the exception of the left side.
CB: NACHO: He is the multipurpose man of Real Madrid, capable of playing in all defensive positions. This time he will repeat as center back. There aren’t many other options either, Vallejo doesn’t count.
CB: RUDIGER – Little by little it continues to pick up pace. Since he signed with Real Madrid he has never shown that level that was seen at Chelsea. Injuries are giving him many minutes after the World Cup.
LI: PRAISE– Real Madrid’s plan was that when the Austrian became available again, he would play as a winger to return Camavinga to his position, and that was the case in Sunday’s game when he entered the final minutes.
CDM: TCHOUAMÉNI– He arrives after having been injured in the match, but the needs of the squad make Ancelotti think about starting him on his return. Against Mallorca he had a very discreet performance.
LVM: MODRIC– He came out to try to revolutionize Son Moix and he was one of the best of Madrid. Ancelotti cannot reserve anything in a game of these characteristics, playing without Modric and without Kroos did not work out well for him last weekend.
MVD: CAMAVINGA– Ceballos did not have the afternoon in Mallorca, and Eduardo’s form is unbeatable. It would be very rare for Ancelotti to leave him on the bench.
IE: JUNIOR VINICIUS – He arrives at the match in a very good shape. The controversies will never stop being around you, do it well or do it badly. The last ones have been with Maffeo and Raíllo. When he plays outside of Spain he does much better.
ED: VALDERDE– He is still not fine after the World Cup, and this time he has many ballots to play on the right. In many phases of the game, Real Madrid will fall back with the 4-4-2 to free Modric from so much physical load.
DC: RODRYGO– Benzema’s injury will force him to play as a center forward, there are no more options left because Mariano doesn’t count. His last game was one of the worst in memory.
