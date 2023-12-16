Real Madrid seeks to regain the lead in La Liga by hosting Villarreal in the last game of 2023 at the Santiago Bernabéu. Ancelotti's men continue to have many casualties, but the calendar does not allow breaks and it is time to hold on with the available players. This is Real Madrid's possible lineup for the match:
BY: ANDRIY LUNIN – The Ukrainian goalkeeper will defend the Real Madrid goal. Kepa suffered discomfort before the last Champions League match, and Lunin's performances since then have been quite good. At the moment Kepa is still the starting goalkeeper, but Lunin has reopened the debate.
LHP: LUCAS VÁZQUEZ – The Galician right back will have to start from the start in Real Madrid's next matches. The starter, Dani Carvajal, was injured in the last match in which the meringues beat Granada.
DFC: RUDIGER – Rudiger has been able to take a step forward when Real Madrid has needed it most and his season so far has been very good. The German has known how to fill the role of Militao and at the moment he is being the best of the center backs.
DFC: DAVID ALABA – Accompanying Rudiger in the center of defense will be David Alaba. The Austrian needs to find the best version of himself to help the team.
LI: FERLAND MENDY – Ancelotti seems not to be entirely happy with the options at left back, but Ferland Mendy has been gaining weight as the games go by in the team. Being so solid defensively and having Rodrygo/Vinicius on the same wing, their attacks in attack are not necessary for Real Madrid's game.
MC: FEDE VALVERDE – The Uruguayan has started the season at his best level, and has already shown what he is capable of and Madrid is going to need the best Valverde. He is a capital player for the future of this team.
MC: KROOS – He is going through one of the best moments of his career. Having left the German team plus the rotation that Ancelotti is making in the midfield means that the German is ready for the big games. He will play in the center after the injuries of Tchouameni and Camavinga.
MC: MODRIC – Luka Modric returns to a call-up and to the Real Madrid starting eleven after his absence in the last few games due to physical discomfort. The Croatian will put the magic on the grass.
MC: JUDE BELLINGHAM – Jude Bellingham, the English midfielder, is another young player with a promising future. His ability to maintain possession and his vision of the game make him a valuable component in the midfield. Madrid needs his goal more than ever.
DC: RODRYGO – Although the loss of Vinicius is a hard setback for the team, fortunately Rodrygo seems to have found his goal again and will have to occupy the left wing of the white attack.
DC: BRAHIM– The eleven is completed by Brahim Díaz. The Spanish forward for Real Madrid is having a very good season and takes advantage of every opportunity he has. He is earning Ancelotti's trust.
Goalie: Lunin
Defenses: Lucas, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy
Midfielders: Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Bellingham
Forwards: Brahim, Rodrygo
#lineup #Real #Madrid #match #Villarreal #Liga
Leave a Reply