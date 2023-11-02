Real Madrid has managed to recover from the draw against Sevilla and after the 1-2 victory in the classic the previous day they once again lead La Liga. This day they face Rayo Vallecano, who have not lost for seven days and are looking for three points at the Santiago Bernabéu. The second half changes proposed by Ancelotti changed the classic completely, so we can expect changes for this match. This is the possible lineup of Real Madrid for the match against Rayo Vallecano:
BY: KEPA ARRIZABALAGA – Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will defend the Real Madrid goal. Kepa, recognized for his agile reflexes and confidence between the three sticks, will be an essential bulwark for the merengue squad and is increasingly comfortable in the white goal.
LHP: DANI CARVAJAL – The Madrid right back will contribute his experience and versatility in defense. With his speed, technical skills and ability to join the attack, Carvajal will play a crucial role, he is going through one of the best moments of his career.
DFC: ANTONIO RÜDIGER – He stands as a pillar in Real Madrid’s defensive line. His physical strength, his skills in the air and his ability to anticipate will be key to neutralizing Napoli’s attacks and ensuring solidity in the rearguard.
For more news about Real Madrid
DFC: DAVID ALABA – He is training normally with the group, so he will be available for this clash. He has not traveled to Austria to finish getting ready with the Real Madrid doctors.
LI: FERLAND MENDY – The left back has no owner this season at Real Madrid. Fran García, Ferland Mendy and Camavinga have been slowing down the position, but in a big game like the classic, Ancelotti has opted for Mendy’s seniority and defensive solidity.
DCM: CAMAVINGA – Although Ancelotti’s plans currently involve playing Camavinga at left back with Tchouameni in the pivot, the injury to the ’18’ forces the Italian coach to change plans. Camavinga was one of the key pieces of the comeback against Barcelona, leading the team forward and putting together a great performance.
MC: FEDE VALVERDE – The Uruguayan has not started the season at his best level, but he has already shown what he is capable of and Madrid is going to need the best Valverde. He is a capital player for the future of this team.
MC: KROOS – He is going through one of the best moments of his career. Having left the German team plus the rotation that Ancelotti is making in the midfield means that the German is ready for the big games.
MCO: JUDE BELLINGHAM – Jude Bellingham, the English midfielder, is another young player with a promising future. His ability to maintain possession and his vision of the game make him a valuable component in the midfield. The Bernabéu has fallen in love with its new star and his average of goals per game is the main reason why Madrid is the leader of La Liga.
EI: VINI JR – The Brazilian has already recovered 100% from his injury and has to start performing now to take Real Madrid to the top again. Without him the team has achieved victories, but much more is expected from the team’s play. He is a differential footballer.
DC: JOSELU – Rodrygo’s bad football moment is already a reality that so far has not cost Real Madrid many points, but his ownership is beginning to not be justified. Vinicius is more comfortable playing with a reference in the ‘9’ and could take better advantage of the spaces with the Spanish forward in the eleven.
Goalie: Kepa
Defenses: Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy
Midfielders: Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham
Forwards: Joselu, Vini Jr
#lineup #Real #Madrid #match #Rayo #Vallecano