Real Madrid continues with options to fight in La Liga after the victory against Celta and is preparing for a few weeks full of matches. Ancelotti knows that the main objective now is the Cup final against Osasuna and the Champions League, so the domestic competition takes a backseat. But Real Madrid is not going to throw away its options either, the Italian coach will rotate for the match against Girona but some starters will also play. This is the possible lineup of Real Madrid for the match against Girona:
BY: THIBAUT COURTOIS – The Belgian goalkeeper is unquestionably one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His wingspan, his excellent positioning and his cat-like reflexes make him an insurmountable wall in goal. In addition, his safety and leadership on the field are essential for the team.
RD: LUCAS V. – Carvajal appears to be the starting right-back, but with two more games remaining before the final could give him a rest on Tuesday. Lucas has lost prominence as the season has gone by, but he is always there when needed.
DFC: ÉDER MILITAO – The Brazilian central defender has become a key player in Real Madrid’s defense. His quickness, his physical strength and his ability to anticipate opponents make him a very difficult defender to beat.
CB: ANTONIO RUDIGER – The German defender arrived at Real Madrid in the summer market as a reinforcement for the defense, and his adaptation to the team has been excellent. Together with Militao, they form a very solid pair of central defenders.
LI: NACHO FERNANDEZ – The Swiss army knife of Real Madrid could return to the right side. Ancelotti could test the double pivot Tchouameni-Camavinga, who already left a few minutes against Celta, so Camavinga would leave the left wing to the youth squad.
MC: EDUARDO CAMAVINGA – The young French player arrived at Real Madrid two summers ago as a bet for the future, but his evolution throughout this season has revealed an unstoppable player. He has been playing out of position for a month and still he performs very well, we will see when he does where he likes to play the most.
MC: TCHOUAMENI – Rotating posts, Tchouameni could chain his second game in a row as a starter. The Frenchman has asked for something of importance this season, but the club knows that he is a very important player for the future.
MC: LUKA MODRIC – Modric rested on Saturday and with the suspension of Dani Ceballos he could start on Tuesday. Ancelotti looks like he wants to give both himself and Kroos enough rest, but Modric will probably play against Girona.
MD: MARCO ASENSIO – Asensio has earned his renewal and reaches the final stretch of the season plugged in. In the most important games he probably won’t start, but it’s very important that he arrives because he will be a great replacement.
W: VINICIUS JUNIOR – The Brazilian is one of the most unbalanced players at Real Madrid and is likely to start Saturday’s game. With great speed and dribbling skills, Vinícius can destroy the Girona defense.
DC: KARIM BENZEMA – Benzema has been down for a few games and the Frenchman is essential for Real Madrid’s attack, so Ancelotti expects him to recover his best level. Benzema has gone from scoring 6 goals in two games to scoring 1 in his last 5.
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Lucas V, Militao, Rüdiger and Nacho
Midfielders: Tchouameni, Camavinga and Modric
Forwards: Asensio, Benzema and Vinicius
