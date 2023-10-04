Real Madrid returns home after the great victory against Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona. Osasuna will visit the Santiago Bernabéu on matchday nine of the League and they do so against a Real Madrid team that, despite the puncture against Atlético de Madrid, remains plugged in this season.
BY: KEPA ARRIZABALAGA – Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will defend Real Madrid’s goal in the crucial confrontation against Napoli on the second day of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Kepa, recognized for his agile reflexes and confidence between the three sticks, will be an essential bulwark for the merengue squad.
LHP: DANI CARVAJAL – The Madrid right back will contribute his experience and versatility in defense. With his speed, technical skills and ability to join the attack, Carvajal will play a crucial role in containing Napoli’s advances and contributing to the build-up of play from the right flank.
DFC: ANTONIO RÜDIGER – He stands as a pillar in Real Madrid’s defensive line. His physical strength, his skills in the air and his ability to anticipate will be key to neutralizing Napoli’s attacks and ensuring solidity in the rearguard.
DFC: DAVID ALABA – Real Madrid’s defensive line is at its lowest, and although Alaba is returning from injury, he missed the match against Napoli due to injury, the expulsion of Nacho and the loss of Militao will force Ancelotti to start the Austrian.
LI: FERLAND MENDY – Mendy will bring his speed, defensive skills and projection to the attack. With his ability to overwhelm and participate in creating scoring opportunities, Mendy will be a key piece in Real Madrid’s offensive scheme.
MC: AURÉLIEN TCHOUAMÉNI – Aurélien Tchouaméni, the French defensive midfielder, has become a key figure in the midfield. His ability to recover balls and his tactical vision are important assets for Real Madrid. He has to settle in the midfield as a starter from now on.
MC: EDUARDO CAMAVINGA – A young French promise, she brings energy and creativity to the midfield. Her ability to break down defensive lines and create scoring opportunities is a huge asset for Real Madrid. A lot is expected of him in these meetings. He has to start picking up stripes.
MC: TONI KROOS – The experienced German midfielder will be a fundamental piece in the construction of the Madrid game. With his vision of the game, precision in passing and control of the tempo of the match, he will be in charge of dictating the rhythm and fluidity in the center of the field.
MCO: JUDE BELLINGHAM – Jude Bellingham, the English midfielder, is another young player with a promising future. His ability to maintain possession and his vision of the game make him a valuable component in the midfield. Madrid needs his goal more than ever.
EI: VINI JR – The Brazilian has already recovered 100% from his injury and has to start performing now to take Real Madrid to the top again. Without him the team has achieved victories, but much more is expected from the team’s play. He is a differential footballer.
DC: JOSELU – Joselu will lead the Real Madrid attack line. With his physical presence, ability to finish and ability to play in the air, he will seek to pierce the rival goal and contribute to achieving victory in this important duel in the UEFA Champions League.
Goalie: Kepa
Defenses: Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy
Midfielders: Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Kroos, Bellingham
Forwards: Joselu, Vini Jr
