Real Madrid has already got to work after this last national team break and the whites are now looking for the best eleven to face Cádiz. Apart from the injuries to Courtois and Militao, the team has lost starting players such as Kepa, Tchouameni, Camavinga and Vinicius in recent weeks, and a squad that seemed prepared for any setback at the beginning of the season is now beginning to be at a minimum. This is Real Madrid’s possible lineup for the match:
BY: ANDRIY LUNIN – The Ukrainian goalkeeper will defend the Real Madrid goal. Kepa suffered discomfort before the last Champions League match, and Lunin’s performances since then have been quite good. At the moment Kepa is still the starting goalkeeper, but Lunin has reopened the debate.
LHP: DANI CARVAJAL – The Madrid right back will contribute his experience and versatility in defense. With his speed, technical skills and ability to join the attack, Carvajal will play a crucial role, he is going through one of the best moments of his career.
DFC: RUDIGER – Rudiger has been able to take a step forward when Real Madrid has needed it most and his season so far has been very good. The German has known how to fill the role of Militao and at the moment he is being the best of the center backs.
DFC: DAVID ALABA – Accompanying Rudiger in the center of defense will be David Alaba. The Austrian needs to find the best version of himself to help the team.
LI: FERLAND MENDY – Ancelotti seems not to be entirely happy with the options at left back, but Ferland Mendy has been gaining weight as the games go by in the team. Being so solid defensively and having Rodrygo/Vinicius on the same wing, their attacks in attack are not necessary for Real Madrid’s game.
MC: MODRIC – It seems that the time has come for Modric to return to Madrid’s starting eleven. It is not under the circumstance that he or the club would want, but the injuries leave him open to the title and he will once again form a dance partner with Kroos.
MC: FEDE VALVERDE – The Uruguayan has started the season at his best level, and has already shown what he is capable of and Madrid is going to need the best Valverde. He is a capital player for the future of this team. He today he himself he has renewed.
MC: KROOS – He is going through one of the best moments of his career. Having left the German team plus the rotation that Ancelotti is making in the midfield means that the German is ready for the big games. He will play in the center after the injuries of Tchouameni and Camavinga.
MCO: BRAHIM – Jude Bellingham seems to still have shoulder discomfort, so since it is a match against a team from the bottom of the table, Brahim could start. The Spaniard has had good performances in his last games with Real Madrid and could take advantage of Madrid’s injury problem.
EI: RODRYGO – Although the loss of Vinicius is a hard setback for the team, fortunately Rodrygo seems to have found his goal again and will have to occupy the left wing of the white attack.
DC: JOSELU – Real Madrid’s Spanish forward is having a very good season after costing half a million euros. He is surely the best in terms of quality-price ratio in Europe.
