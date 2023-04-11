Real Madrid is already preparing for its fetish competition after the match against Villarreal and the Champions League anthem is about to sound at the Santiago Bernabéu once again. Frank Lampard travels to Madrid at the controls of an aimless Chelsea but they know that a good Champions League can save their disastrous season. It seems that the English are not going to enter European positions in the Premier League and are already thinking about next season. For Ancelotti, his future at Real Madrid involves winning the Champions League, so it will be a very entertaining tie. This is the possible Real Madrid line-up for Wednesday’s game:
BY-Courtois: The owner of the white goal and it is not for less, the Belgian goalkeeper has earned it by hand. One of the best goalkeepers in the world.
LD-Carvajal: The team’s weakest position in recent months. Carvajal is still not at his best level but he is still the best bet to cover the right back. He usually gets big on big nights, and Wednesday is one of those nights.
DFC- Military: It is the fundamental pillar of the Madrid defense. The Brazilian is currently at a high level and when he is missing from the eleven, the disconnections are noticeable and the defense is not there to allow mistakes this year.
DFC- Praise: After a few months of doubts and injuries, the Austrian returned to the starting eleven in an important match at the Spotify Camp Nou and did it in style. The Alaba-Militao couple has once again won integers in the eleven and could be the chosen couple until the end of the season.
LI – Nacho: We have to see what Ancelotti decides to do, because Camavinga’s experiment on the left side seems to be liked. The problem with delaying the Frenchman there is that in the middle of the field Kroos and Modric would be left very alone and perhaps the rhythm of the game will exceed them. In that case, the most logical thing would be to put Nacho on the side, where he has given the level whenever he has played.
MCD-Camavinga: The Frenchman has eaten the toast in the pivot position for a Tchouaméni whose injury has done him a lot of harm. Camavinga is a player who always gives a great level and will once again be a starter at the pivot.
MC-Kroos: Like every big night, Ancelotti will use the same midfield as at the Spotify Camp Nou. The German is one of the best when he is comfortable and that is bad for Chelsea.
MC- Modric: As it could not be less, the Croatian also has to be in the center of the field. We will have a Modric-Kroos night again in the Champions League and it may be the last season that we see them together.
ED-Valverde: As usual we will see the Uruguayan as the starter. He has taken over the right wing of the white club. By not having to come back from the game, Valverde is more likely to play ahead of Rodrygo, since the Brazilian usually enters the eleven when it is necessary to come back.
DC- Benzema: The January slope has passed for the Frenchman and he is back at full speed. The hat-trick at the Spotify Camp Nou made it clear that Benzema is still one of the best forwards in the world.
EI – Vinicius: Vinicius continues to be the main offensive reference for this Real Madrid and if he manages to keep a cool head he is the most decisive player in the world. He has played two matches at a high level against Barcelona and Villarreal and big nights are becoming his specialty.
