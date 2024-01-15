Just a week ago, football fans witnessed an epic clash between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup. The spectacle in Arabia was a whirlwind of emotions, culminating in a 5-3 Merengue victory in extra time. This confrontation left an indelible mark on the fans' memories, and now, in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, these two giants cross swords again.
Real Madrid comes into this duel in enviable form. They are the champions of the Super Cup, after a masterful dominance over Barcelona with an astonishing score of 4-1. In addition, they lead the league with a seven-point lead over Barça and ten over Atlético. This performance establishes the whites as clear favorites to advance in the Copa del Rey.
In Real Madrid's vanguard, Antonio Rüdiger emerges as the crucial defensive bastion given the recent absences in the rearguard. His experience and solidity are essential to counteract any attack from Atlético. Jude Bellingham, at 20 years old, has emerged as a sensation, scoring 17 goals in 23 games and becoming the Merengue top scorer. Vinícius Júnior, after his dazzling hat-trick in the Super Cup final, stands as the spearhead of the Madrid attack. Accompanying him, Kroos, in a state of grace, is the vital pulse of the midfield. Carvajal and Nacho, in an unexpected partnership, have become a formidable force in defense. This duo has undergone a metamorphosis since last season, raising the team's level to new heights.
The possible alignment of Real Madrid
Goalie: Lunin
Defenses: Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy
Midfielders: Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Tchouameni
Fronts: Rodrygo and Vini jr
In Atlético's defensive line, Mario Hermosa stands out as an integral defender, providing solidity and tactical vision. In the center of the field, Samuel Lino consolidates himself as the driving force of the team, playing the role of agitator with mastery. The offensive duo formed by Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata is the nightmare of rival defenses. Griezmann has amassed 17 goals in 27 games, while Morata has been equally prolific with 17 goals in 26 games. These stratospheric figures show his ability to unbalance and define in front of the goal.
The possible alignment of Atlético de Madrid
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, S. Lino
Midfielders: Llorente, Koke, De Paul
Forwards: Griezmann, Morata
