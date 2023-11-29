Important match for the team coached by Manuel Pellegrini on this Thursday of the Europa League in which they will have to travel to the Czech Republic to face Sparta Prague on the penultimate day of the European competition. The Green and Whites want first place in the group and it is most likely that the Chilean coach will not reserve any of the players that are available.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of Real Betis for this match:
BY- RUI SILVA: He will be the goalkeeper chosen by Pellegrini to seek another three points in Europe.
LD- BELLERÍN: It is his turn to occupy the right side of the green and white team. The reality is that we saw one of the best versions of him as a footballer with the green and white shirt.
DFC- PEZZELLA: The Argentine is one of the regulars in Pellegrini’s eleven. He is in charge of organizing the line.
DFC- CHADI RIYAD: With Marc Bartra’s injury and the few players in this position for Pellegrini’s team, it has been the Moroccan center back who has settled into the axis of the defense.
LI- MIRANDA: Little by little he is gaining a place in the eleven. He finished very well last season and this one doesn’t seem like he’s going to let up. He can have a career at Betis.
More news about the Europa League
MCD- GUIDO: This is the most important line for Betis. The Argentine and Marc Roca make sure that everything goes as it should. They are responsible for giving speed and balance to the green and white team.
MCD- MARC ROCA: This is the most important line for Betis. Marc Roca is being one of the people most responsible for Real Betis’ performance this season
ED-ASSANE DIAO: The great revelation of Betis this season. The youth player, who is only 18 years old, has burst into the green and white team with great force. Pellgrini’s goal, as the coach has stated, is to convince him not to believe it, he has a lot of talent to exploit.
MCO- ISCO: He is living a second youth. Pellegrini has fully bet on him and the play has turned out perfectly. The Arroyo de la Miel footballer still has the quality intact in his boots. He is being the leader of this Betis.
EI-EZ ABDE: For this match the Chilean coach will give Abde the opportunity to start from the start and prove his worth, who has a lot to say but who is not having many opportunities since Rodri Sánchez has passed him on the left.
DC- BORJA IGLESIAS: He is far from being that Borja Iglesias who amazed Benito Villamarín, but the goals will surely return. The Panda will be the starter at the point of attack for the Sevillian team.
What the Betis lineup would look like on the field (1-4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Rui Silva
Defenses: Bellerín, Pezzella, Chadi Riad, Miranda
Midfielders: Guido, Isco, Marc Roca
Forwards: Assane, Ez Abde, Borja Iglesias
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#lineup #Real #Betis #face #Sparta #Prague #matchday #Europa #League