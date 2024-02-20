Real Betis is preparing for an important confrontation against Dinamo Zagreb next Thursday, February 22 at 6:45 p.m. at the Croatian stadium. In this crucial Conference League match, the Green and Whites need to win to secure their place in the next phase of the tournament. With strategies and lineups in mind, the Betis coach will have to make key decisions to form a competitive team and face the European challenge.
BY- RUI SILVA: He will be the goalkeeper chosen by Pellegrini to seek European victory. He is not having his best season, but Pellegrini trusts him and when he has the day, he gets Betis out of a lot of problems.
LD- BELLERÍN: It is his turn to occupy the right side of the green and white team. The reality is that we saw one of the best versions of him as a footballer with the green and white shirt.
More news about the Europa League
DFC- SOKRATIS: The Greek has not arrived in the best physical shape, but Barta's injury and Pezella's suspension will make him play and occupy the central position against the Croatian team.
DFC- CHADI RIYAD: With Marc Bartra's injury and the few players in this position for Pellegrini's team, it has been the Moroccan center back who has settled into the axis of the defense.
LI- MIRANDA: Little by little he is gaining a place in the eleven. He finished very well last season and this one doesn't seem like he's going to let up. He can have a career at Betis.
MCD- CARDOSO: This is the most important line for Betis. The American and Marc Roca make sure that everything goes as it should. They are responsible for giving speed and balance to the green and white team.
MCD- MARC ROCA: This is the most important line for Betis. Marc Roca is being one of the people most responsible for Real Betis' performance this season
ED- PABLO FORNALS: Signing that was carried out with great interest on the part of the green and white team, since the Spaniard can help a lot in front of goal and in the Seville attack. For now, a goal against Cádiz for the accounts of good old Fornals who is adapting to the team.
MCO-FEKIR: He is finally getting back into good shape. Betis needs the best Fekir to not lose performance after Isco's injury. The Frenchman has become the best player on the squad and it is expected that he will reach that same level in order to win the competition.
EI-EZ ABDE: For this match the Chilean coach will give Abde the opportunity to start from the start and prove his worth, who has a lot to say but who is not having many opportunities since Rodri Sánchez has passed him on the left.
DC- WILLIAN JOSÉ: After the departure of Borja Iglesias, whom he had already won the position, and the signing of Chimy Ávila who is still behind him, the starting position will go to William José.
What the Betis lineup would look like on the field (1-4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Rui Silva
Defenses: Bellerín, Sokratis, Chadi Riad, Miranda
Midfielders: Cardoso, Fekir, Marc Roca
Forwards: Pablo Fornals, Ez Abde, Willian José
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#lineup #Real #Betis #face #Dinamo #Zagreb #leg #Conference #League
Leave a Reply