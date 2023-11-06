Real Betis has a very important appointment this Thursday against Aris Limassol. They are currently the first in the group with 6 points and their rival is bottom with 3. A victory would leave the group on track towards the round of 16 of the competition. Pellegrini’s men have the advantage of playing in front of their fans.
Below we show you what the possible Real Betis lineup could be for this match:
BY- RUI SILVA: He will be the goalkeeper chosen by Pellegrini to seek another three points in Europe.
LD- BELLERÍN: It is his turn to occupy the right side of the green and white team. The reality is that we saw one of the best versions of him as a footballer with the green and white shirt.
DFC- PEZZELLA: The Argentine is one of the regulars in Pellegrini’s eleven. He is in charge of organizing the line.
DFC- CHADI RIYAD: With Marc Bartra’s injury and the few players in this position for Pellegrini’s team, it has been the Moroccan center back who has settled into the axis of the defense.
LI- MIRANDA: Little by little he is gaining a place in the eleven. He finished very well last season and this one doesn’t seem like he’s going to let up. He can have a career at Betis.
MCD- GUIDO: This is the most important line for Betis. The Argentine and William Carvalho make sure everything goes as it should. They are responsible for giving speed and balance to the green and white team.
DCM- W. CARVALHO: One of the most underrated players in La Liga because he seems slow, but he is a very intelligent player. The Portuguese closes very well in defense but then has great ability to reach the attack.
ED-ASSANE DIAO: The great revelation of Betis this season. The youth player, who is only 18 years old, has burst into the green and white team with great force. Pellgrini’s goal, as the coach has stated, is to convince him not to believe it, he has a lot of talent to exploit.
MCO- ISCO: He is living a second youth. Pellegrini has fully bet on him and the play has turned out perfectly. The Arroyo de la Miel footballer still has the quality intact in his boots. He is being the leader of this Betis.
EI-EZ ABDE: For this match the Chilean coach will give Abde the opportunity to start from the start and prove his worth, who has a lot to say but who is not having many opportunities since Rodri Sánchez has passed him on the left.
DC- BORJA IGLESIAS: He is far from being that Borja Iglesias who amazed Benito Villamarín, but the goals will surely return. The Panda will be the starter at the point of attack for the Sevillian team.
What the Betis lineup would look like on the field (1-4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Rui Silva
Defenses: Bellerín, Pezzella, Chadi Riad, Miranda
Midfielders: Guido, Isco, W. Carvalho
Forwards: Assane, Ez Abde, Borja Iglesias
