👊🏼 | Tuzobrinos, on Saturday we have a vitally important game at home and your support is essential. 🎟️ Tomorrow you can purchase your tickets at #Tuzomaniapoints of sale and @boletomovil #TogetherWeAreStronger #PachucaSomosAll pic.twitter.com/gZ51kTVdp5 — Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) November 2, 2023

“A fair, necessary victory, for us it was a final, we have two more left, facing Atlas has a peculiarity that always complicates us, it is played with a nine with their back to the frame that they try to use a lot, balls behind their backs, divided. There are situations to improve, but we kept zero, we were effective and we had several goal situations that leave us in an expectant position.”declared the Uruguayan.

Guillermo Almada has won 43 of 83 games with Pachuca. pic.twitter.com/6KxdrRwLpp — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) November 2, 2023

“We have a string of games, I gave them rest tomorrow, we had been training for many days. On Thursday we will think about how they are, all the games are important. We’ll see, there are players with more minutes than others and that worries me.”he finished.

Fernando Ortiz has won 13 of 21 games with Monterrey. pic.twitter.com/mNi4CBgvm1 — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) November 1, 2023

Play and make people play. 🤌🏼💥⚽ The High Performance Player @Oxxogas of the match against Necaxa is @Luis3Romo.👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wmWcAlgmXF — Rayados (@Rayados) November 1, 2023

Thank you very much for your support tonight, Fans. 🙏🏼🫶🏼 Up with Monterrey and its people!💙Ⓜ️ pic.twitter.com/UhCkpEK24s — Rayados (@Rayados) November 1, 2023

Goalie: Esteban Andrada

Defenses: Sebastián Vegas, Víctor Guzmán, Daniel Parra, Stefan Medina

Midfielders: Jonathan González, César Garza, Omar Govea

Forward: Joao Rojas, Germán Berterame, Víctor López

Substitutes: Rogelio Funes Mori, ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Jesús Gallardo, Ponchito González, Luis Romo, Ángel Jordán, Luis Cárdenas, Kevin Ortega, Isidro Suárez, César Bustos