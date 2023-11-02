We are two dates away from seeing the regular phase of the 2023 Apertura Tournament culminate, of the Liga MXwith a strong fight by almost all the clubs for the League and the Play-In. However, Striped will seek a new victory on his way when he visits Pachuca in it Hidalgo Stadiumnext Saturday, November 4, on Matchday 16.
After beating the Atlas for 0-2 in the Jalisco Stadiumthe Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada indicated that the victory was fair and that the first step of three is done, since they still have a chance of entering the Play-In.
“A fair, necessary victory, for us it was a final, we have two more left, facing Atlas has a peculiarity that always complicates us, it is played with a nine with their back to the frame that they try to use a lot, balls behind their backs, divided. There are situations to improve, but we kept zero, we were effective and we had several goal situations that leave us in an expectant position.”declared the Uruguayan.
After beating 3-0 at Necaxathe Argentine helmsman Fernando Ortiz He stated that this version of Monterrey is the one he wants to see every week, since they understood the needs of the game and were protagonists. Likewise, El Tano showed that he will be able to rotate players against Pachuca since they have a significant load of games and he is concerned that there are elements that have more minutes played than others and initially the team will rest this Wednesday.
“We have a string of games, I gave them rest tomorrow, we had been training for many days. On Thursday we will think about how they are, all the games are important. We’ll see, there are players with more minutes than others and that worries me.”he finished.
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – Criticism of the goalkeeper’s performance has already begun, asking Luis Cardenas instead, however, there is no possibility of sending him to the bench.
Defense: Sebastian Vegas – The Chilean could repeat at the back since he could still be protecting Hector Morenowho was not on the bench against the Rays.
Defense: Victor Guzmán – The same thing happens with El Toro. Although he has battled a lot with injuries, his youth is his best weapon to stay on the back foot.
Left back: Daniel Parra – If the intention is to rotate the squad, with the injury of Eric Aguirre and avoid wear and tear Jesus Gallardoit would be the youth squad’s turn.
Right back: Stefan Medina – It is still not known with certainty what the status of Edson Gutiérrez is, so the Colombian captain will have to do double duty.
Pivot: Jonathan González – The Mexican-American had to watch the victory against the Rayos from the bench, so he would be fresh to face the match.
Midfielder: César Garza – To avoid further wear of Luis Romoa vital piece in the scheme of the Tanothe youth player would play since he has been one of those who have seen minutes coming in as a replacement.
Midfielder: Omar Govea – By missing some games, it is almost certain that they will give him continuity in the eleven to be in his best shape.
Left winger: Joao Rojas – The Ecuadorian has been returning from an injury and came on as a substitute in the last game. It would be his turn to show up in the starting eleven.
Far right: Germán Berterame – After missing more than half of the tournament, the Argentine needs to keep up the pace, although this time he would change bands.
Forward: Victor Lopez – With the goals he has scored in a few minutes, El Chespi could be the surprise in the eleven to give some rest to Rogelio Funes Mori.
This is what Rayados’ possible lineup (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Sebastián Vegas, Víctor Guzmán, Daniel Parra, Stefan Medina
Midfielders: Jonathan González, César Garza, Omar Govea
Forward: Joao Rojas, Germán Berterame, Víctor López
Substitutes: Rogelio Funes Mori, ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Jesús Gallardo, Ponchito González, Luis Romo, Ángel Jordán, Luis Cárdenas, Kevin Ortega, Isidro Suárez, César Bustos
