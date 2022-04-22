Pachuca and Monterrey will meet on the penultimate date of the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX. The Tuzos, leaders of the competition, will receive Rayados at the Hidalgo Stadium this Saturday, April 23 at 5:00 p.m. Guillermo Almada’s team will seek to get the three points to take a greater distance from Tigres and secure the lead. For their part, the albiazules need to add three to stay within the first four places in the general classification.
This looks to be one of the most interesting duels of the season. Pachuca comes from four games without defeat, while the ‘King Midas’ team adds a draw and a loss in its last two games. For this momentous duel, Vucetich would send the following starter items:
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada.
Defense: Stefan Medina, César Montes, Sebastián Vegas and Erick Aguirre.
Midfield: Luis Romo, Matías Kranevitter and Alfonso González.
Forward: Maximiliano Meza, Joel Campbell and Vincent Janssen.
According to the most recent reports, Rodolfo Pizarro would not be available to have minutes in the duel on day 16 against Pachuca because he suffered from his right thigh injury. In his return to the Sultana del Norte, ‘El Joker’ has not been able to be constant in the team due to low play and injuries.
Monterrey is currently in fifth position in the general table with 23 points in 15 games, the product of six wins, five draws and four losses.
