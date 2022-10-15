This Saturday, October 15, Rayados receives Cruz Azul at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium to play the quarter-round of the 2022 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, both arriving very evenly after having equalized without annotations in the Aztec stadium.
For these two days after Ida’s duel, Victor Manuel Vucetich He hasn’t moved his eleven much, so he could go out with it, he also focused a lot on the physical to recover the players. The only doubt he has for now is whether Cesar Montes will return to ownership or not.
Just like I said before, The king midas He plans to go out to win the match, since he does not want to trust the tie.
“We have shown that posture throughout the season, always trying to go forward, to look for victories. This time we are not going to change in that sense. We have the team that is improving. It’s win or die at the end of the day.”said.
By the side of Machinethe journalist from TUDN, Adrian Esparzaannounced that Alexander Mayorga Y rafael baca are discarded for comparison, thus adding to Raphael Guerrero and the Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori, who also missed the first leg. The always criticized Roof suffered discomfort in the knee, apart from that, the Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiro is not one hundred percent, so his participation would be at risk, waiting until the last moment to find out if he will be able to participate or not, which would leave the Ecuadorian Michael Estrada as an initial in the attack.
Q: Esteban Andrada – In the first leg he had very little activity, but the coach has great faith in his abilities and that at any moment he can make a difference.
DC: Hector Moreno – He is the leader of the defense in the absence of Cesar Montesdue to his long experience and seniority after having played so many years in European football.
DC: Stefan Medina – He would appear again as a central defender in the absence of the Puppy and by having an element more attached to the right side, there is not so much problem for the Colombian to contribute in that area.
LI: Jesus Gallardo – Prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, it seems that the left-back regained his memory a bit by raising his level, for which he is motivated and immovable.
LD: Erick Aguirre – He spent a lot of time fighting with injuries, but for a reason he was brought in as a reinforcement to the team, since he has great capacity, although for now he must make up for lost time.
RM: Celso Ortiz (C) – The Paraguayan captain had a good fight in the midfield during the first leg, so he is expected to have a similar performance to be able to overcome Erik Lyra Y Carlos Rodriguez.
MD: Luis Romo – The Sinaloan has already left behind his past as a cement worker and was about to win a penalty in favor of his squad in the First Leg, but the referee did not mark it. There is no doubt that he will leave everything on the field to beat his ex.
MO: Maxi Meza – He did not have the best levels in the first match, but Vucetich he needs him to go out on one of his best nights to pull the strings and create danger on the wings.
MO: Alfonso Gonzalez – Ponchito did not shine in the First Leg either, but his ability is known, so much so that it seemed unfair not to see him on the Mexican team list, since he is normally the team’s best assister.
CD: Rodrigo Aguirre – Despite the fact that they did not have many dangers in the first match, the coach knows of the Uruguayan’s abilities and that at any moment he can generate something that changes the course of the duel.
CD: German Berterame – It seems difficult for the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori is going to start, because he is just coming back and the helmsman will not want to risk it abruptly, so once again his compatriot will be the one who will command the offensive.
Starting lineup: Esteban Andrada; Hector Moreno, Stefan Medina, Erick Aguirre, Jesus Gallardo; Luis Romo, Celso Ortiz (C, Maxi Meza, Ponchito González; Rodrigo Aguirre, Germán Berterame.
Banking: Luis Cárdenas, Rogelio Funes Mori, César Montes, Sebastián Vegas, Edson Gutiérrez, Rodolfo Pizarro, Matías Kranevitter, Jaziel Martínez, Luis Sánchez, Michell Rodríguez.
