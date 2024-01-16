Come on, Monterrey! 👊🏼

Don't miss a minute of the action! Grab your tickets now for our match with River Plate at the Cotton Bowl on January 17th! 👇🏼https://t.co/FBF1iv8aCN…

See you in Dallas, #StripedTexans! 🤠🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nggvJTLccD

— Rayados English (@WeAreRayados) January 11, 2024