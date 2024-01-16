Striped It has already begun its journey in Clausura 2024, of the Liga MXand did so with a 2-0 victory over Puebla in it BBVA Bancomer Stadiumthanks to the targets of Alfonso Gonzalez and the Argentine German Berterame. However, before facing Date 2, they have a friendly clash on the horizon.
Next Wednesday, January 17, La Pandilla faces the River Plate of Argentina in the Cotton Bowl, from Dallas, Texas. However, it is very possible that the royal club will use substitutes, since last tournament injuries were a constant nightmare that made them incomplete for a long time.
The royal squad reported that the duel against the Millionaires It will be the first of several commitments that the team will hold in the United States during 2024. The main objective will be to be increasingly connected with its fans in the American Union.
On the other hand, the South Americans have just drawn 2-2 against an American team made up of players from the MLS. The Band He has been working on North American soil since January 7. Even after facing the Argentine's pupils Fernando Ortizthey will also collide against Pachuca next Saturday, January 20 in another preparation match.
Goalkeeper: Luis Cárdenas – Mochis would start so as not to lose physical condition after being the substitute goalkeeper for the Argentine's ownership Esteban Andrada.
Defense: Stefan Medina – The Colombian started on the bench for J1 of the League, receiving minutes later. This was surely thinking about the commitment against the Argentines.
Defense: César Bustos – As mentioned. Taking risks with the starters would be avoided, so the 18-year-old defender would have the honor of starting.
Right back: Edson Gutiérrez – After a long injury that kept him out of action, this will be a good form of preparation for the defender.
Left back: Daniel Parra – After having added minutes on loan with Atlético Morelia, the defender returned to the team with more experience, which he could demonstrate in this duel.
Pivot: Jorge Rodríguez – The new reinforcement was not present on Matchday 1 of the League, so this would be the perfect scenario to begin to adapt to the rest of his teammates.
Midfielder: Jaziel Martínez – Another one who returned from a loan. After having been in the last tournament with Atlas, he hopes to be taken more into account by the coaching staff.
Midfielder: César Garza – Tano Ortiz would make use of several players from the quarry, so it would not be unusual to see the youth appear to gain experience.
Left winger: Ponchito González – By starting the semester with a goal against La Franja, so as not to be so weakened in the friendly, we could surely see the attacker contribute his experience.
Far right: Rodrigo Aguirre – Although there was a lot of talk about his possible departure, in the end the Uruguayan remained. He is not considered a starter for the Mexican tournament, so he could add minutes in this clash.
Forward: Ali Ávila – German Berterame He was a victim of injuries the previous semester, so to avoid a tragedy, the Mexican attacker would raise his hand to be the '9'.
This is what Rayados' possible lineup (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: Luis Cardenas
Defenses: Stefan Medina, César Bustos, Edson Gutiérrez, Daniel Parra
Midfielders: César Garza, 'Corcho' Rodríguez, Jaziel Martínez
Forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre, Ponchito González, Ali Ávila
Substitutes: Esteban Andrada, Héctor Moreno, Víctor Guzmán, Sebastián Vegas, Érick Aguirre, Luis Romo, Omar Govea, Maxi Meza, Jordi Cortizo, Víctor López, Germán Berterame, Christian Franco
