This week the last day of the Group Stage of the UEFA champions league. Therefore, it will be next Wednesday, December 13, when the Borussia Dortmund faces the Paris Saint-Germain in Signal Iduna Park.
The German team leads the Group F with ten points, while the French are second with seven units, which is why they cannot be confident because the Newcastle UnitedEdit and the AC Milan He is still alive having five points.
The Blackyellows They come from falling 2-3 against the Leipzig in the Bundesliga and before that they lost 2-0 against Stuttgart in the German Cup, although in the Champions League won 1-3 at AC Milan with the goals of Marco ReusEnglish Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Karim Adeyemi.
On the other hand, the Parisians have just beaten 2-1 against Nantes in the Ligue 1while in their last match of the Champions League They rescued the tie against Newcastle in added time, which generated great controversy. Swedish Alexander Isaac He opened the scoring at minute 24, but at 90+8' Kylian Mbappé appeared from the eleven steps.
In the last matches of the tournament, the Borussia Dortmund They have managed to obtain two games won, one tied and one lost, with a figure of three goals against and registering six in favor. Although the Germans lead the group, they have not been able to count on many important pieces due to injury and this match will not be the exception. The Ivorian Sebastien Hallerthe Austrian Marcel Sabitzer, Marius Wolfthe Norwegian Julian Ryerson, Youssoufa Moukoko, Felix Nmecha and the belgian Julien Duranville They will not be from the game.
In the recent season, PSG It remains with diverse results: two defeats and two victories. He was able to score eight goals and his rivals managed to score seven. The Portuguese defender Nuno Mendesthe Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz and the Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas They will not be able to be in the game due to injuries.
Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnaruma – Despite the absence of Keylor Navas, the starting goalkeeper for a long time is already the Italian. He has two clean sheets.
Defense: Marquinhos Aoás – The captain knows very well how to play from the lower zone, however, it will be difficult for him to compete at an aerial level with the Germans.
Defense: Danilo Pereira – He feels more comfortable as a pivot, however, he also knows how to dominate the central position. With the injury of Nuno Mendes It's his turn to appear behind.
Right back: Achraf Hakimi – He is one of the Spanish coach's trusted players Luis Enriquesince he has played all the available minutes in the league and the Champions League.
Left back: Lucas Hernández – Accustomed to serving in this position with the French team, he will seek to be a factor in achieving the victory that puts them in the next phase.
Pivot: Manuel Ugarte – The Uruguayan was part of the last five matches of the Group Phase. His recovery of the ball will be a factor in shutting down the German attack.
Midfielder: Warren Zaïre Emery – At just 17 years old, the tournament has been good for the midfielder, as he has provided three assists in four games. He has good technique and great reading of the game.
Midfielder: Vitinha Ferreira – The key piece of the team to seek victory. He is in charge of the collective game through his quick movements, without neglecting that he has good technique and intellect.
Left winger: Kylian Mbappé – Called to be the great hero so that they can access the round of 16. The Ninja Turtle has scored three goals in five matches and hopes to increase his scoring quota.
Right winger: Ousmané Dembélé – Unlike his partner in attack, El Mosco has a lot to do because he has not been able to convert or assist, however, he has the coach's endorsement.
Forward: Kolo Muani – Chosen to be the '9' against Dortmund. With his dribbling he seeks to hurt his rival, and he also knows how to move very well in small spaces. Despite being offensive, he has barely scored a goal in the competition.
This is what PSG's possible lineup (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: Gianluigi Donnaruma
Defenses: Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos Aoás, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández
Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha Ferreira
Forwards: Ousmané Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, Kolo Muani
Substitutes: Arnau Tenas, Milan Skriniar, Carlos Soler, Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola, Lee Kang-in, Nordi Mukiele, Goncalo Ramos, Cher Ndour, Louis Mouquet, Layvin Kurzawa
