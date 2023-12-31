The anticipated contest between PSG and Toulouse for the French Super Cup promises intense emotions. PSG, looking to win their first title of the season, face a Toulouse team determined to defy the odds. With contrasting playing styles, the match looks like a tactical duel full of unpredictable moments.
Below we leave you with the possible PSG lineup for this match
BY: GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA – PSG's goal is well protected by the Italian talent of Gianluigi Donnarumma. His imposing stature, combined with his ability to position himself strategically, makes him an insurmountable wall. With feline reflexes and the ability to take seemingly unreachable balls, Donnarumma provides essential security to the team, keeping a clean sheet.
LD: HAKIMI- Hakimi returns to the field and plays and that means he will start on the right wing. The Moroccan is undisputed in this position.
DFC: MARQUINHOS – Brazilian Marquinhos, one of the team's undisputed leaders, is placed on the central defensive line. His experience, ability to anticipate and leadership on the field make him an essential pillar in the defense.
DFC: SKRINIAR – The very solid Slovakian defender accompanies Marquinhos in the center of the defense. His ability to clear balls and his firmness in one-on-one duels make him a formidable obstacle for opposing attackers.
For more news about PSG
LI: LUCAS HERNÁNDEZ – From the left wing comes the strength of Lucas Hernández, a full-back who stands out for his tireless energy and commitment in both areas. His ability to support the attack and, at the same time, recover balls in defense makes him an essential cog in the PSG lineup.
MD: BARCOLA– With the loss of Ousmane Dembélé, the young Barcola will have the opportunity to shine again for the Parisian team
MC: UGARTE – He performs in the midfield with his ability to set the pace of the game and make precise passes. Despite his youth, Ugarte shows maturity in his playing style and contributes to both creation and containment.
MC: ZAIRE-EMERY – The new pearl of the PSG quarry aims to have a very important role this season. At just 17 years old, she has already played in Champions League games and has outstanding ball handling. Her conditions are perfect to become one of the midfielders of the future.
MI: VITINHA: The key piece of the team to seek victory. He is in charge of the collective game through his quick movements, without neglecting that he has good technique and intellect.
DC: KYLIAN MBAPPÉ – Kylian Mbappé, one of the brightest stars in world football, occupies the left wing with his dazzling speed and ability to unbalance defenses. His ability to score goals and assist his teammates makes him a constant threat to any opponent, and his inclusion in the PSG lineup generates great expectations. Although he was substituted in the last game, he will play as a starter.
DC: KOLO MUANI– The French striker is an option on the Paris Saint Germain attack front. Kolo Muani stands out for his scoring instinct, intelligent movements in the area and ability to finish plays. His ability to find space and create danger would be an important asset in the game.
This is what PSG's formation would look like (4-4-2)
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Lucas Hernández
Midfielders: Dembélé, Zäire Emery, Ugarte, Vitinh
Forwards: Kolo Muani, Mbappé
#lineup #PSG #face #Toulouse #French #Super #Cup
Leave a Reply