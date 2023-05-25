Next Saturday, May 27, PSG will visit Strasbourg with the aim of proclaiming themselves champions of the French league championship. A victory separates Galtier’s men from coming out again as the first in Ligue 1, and they will do everything possible to get the three points and thus sing the alirón.
Next we leave you the possible alignment of Paris Saint Germain for this match against Strasbourg:
BY: DONNARUMMA – With his imposing presence under the three sticks, Donnarumma brings security and confidence to the defense. He stands out for his size, quick reflexes and ability to make spectacular saves.
DFC: MARQUINHOS – The Brazilian defender is an indisputable leader in the PSG defense. Marquinhos stands out for his tactical intelligence, defensive strength and ability to start the game from behind. He is a fundamental player in the team’s scheme and brings experience and hierarchy in the defensive sector.
CDF: SERGIO RAMOS – Ramos is recognized for his leadership, defensive aggressiveness and ability to score goals from set pieces. His presence at the back brings experience, hierarchy and a winning character to the team. He is expected to be a mainstay in PSG’s defense.
CB: DANILO PEREIRA – Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira has been adapted as a central defender at PSG. His imposing physique and his ability to anticipate defensive plays make him a key player on the defensive line. Danilo Pereira stands out for his forcefulness in aerial duels and his ability to recover balls. His versatility and adaptability are an important asset to the team.
CAD: ZAIRE-EMERY – Young French defender Zaire-Emery is one of PSG’s rising promises. His speed, technique and ability to play from defense make him an interesting piece for the team. Despite his youth, Zaire-Emery has shown defensive solidity and personality on the pitch. His projection and talent augur a promising future for him.
More news about the European leagues
MC: VERRATTI – Italian midfielder Marco Verratti is PSG’s engine in midfield. His vision of the game, accuracy in passing and ability to recover the ball make him a key player in the team’s structure. Verratti stands out for his ability to control the pace of the game and his ability to unbalance with his precise passes. He is a leader in PSG’s midfield.
MC: FABIÁN – The Spanish midfielder stands out for his vision of the game, precision in passing and ability to unbalance in the last third of the field. In addition, he shows a great ability to recover balls and provide balance in midfield. His quality and versatility are a great contribution to PSG.
CAI: JUAN BERNAT – Spanish left-back Juan Bernat is a talented and experienced player who brings balance and imbalance to Paris Saint-Germain’s game. Bernat stands out for his technical ability, ability to overflow and quality in the crosses into the box. Furthermore, he displays good defensive positioning and a solid reading of the game. His presence in the left lane is essential for the team’s attack and defense.
ED: LIONEL MESSI – Messi is considered one of the best footballers of all time and his quality, vision of the game and ability to score goals are undeniable. His ability to unbalance in the last third of the field, his passing precision and his ability to generate scoring chances make him an essential player in the PSG lineup.
DC: EKITIKE – He is a young promise with great potential. She stands out for her speed, her dribbling skills and her ability to finish plays. Her youth and her talent make him a key piece for the future of the Parisian team.
ED: KYLIAN MBAPPÉ – French striker Kylian Mbappé is one of the biggest stars in world football and a key player in the Paris Saint-Germain lineup. His speed, dribbling and goalscoring ability make him a fearsome player for any defense. Mbappé is a true generator of opportunities and his presence in the team is synonymous with danger for the rival.
Goalie: Donnarumma
defenses: Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Danilo Pereira
Midfielders: Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Fabian, Bernat
strikers: Messi, Ekitike, Mbappé
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#lineup #PSG #face #Strasbourg #penultimate #day #Ligue
Leave a Reply