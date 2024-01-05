PSG makes its debut in the French Cup next Sunday, January 7, in a match that will face Revel, a team that currently plays in the sixth division of French football. The French team arrives after their victory against Toulouse in the final of the French Super Cup, so the team will have their spirits high and eager to do a good job in this competition
The most normal thing is for Luis Enrique to make rotations for this match. In principle, the presence of Kylian Mbappé or many of the players who usually make up the Spanish coach's eleven should not be expected. Next, we will analyze the possible starting eleven that Luis Enrique can have on the field for this match against Revel corresponding to the French Cup.
BY: ARNAU TENAS – The Spanish goalkeeper has more than fulfilled the opportunities he has had to defend the goal of the Parisian team, so it is expected that Luis Enrique can give him a new opportunity to give Donnarumma a rest, irreplaceable for the Spanish coach.
LD: ACHRAF – Without much natural replacement in his position, it seems that Achraf Hakimi will continue to occupy the right back of the French team. Already performing at a very high level for many years, he continues to show that he is one of the best in the world in his position, and a key piece in Luis Enrique's plans.
DFC: MUKIELE – The French defender could have an opportunity in the center of a defense in which he has a difficult place given the great players that Luis Enrique has in this position. This cup match, a priori less demanding, could be a good test for the defender.
DFC: LUCAS HERNÁNDEZ – The defender, formerly of Bayern Munich and Atlético de Madrid, is a very important piece in Luis Enrique's scheme, so this time he could start the game as a central defender, given his versatility to play both in the center and in the side.
LI: KURZAWA – The experienced French full-back has had competition on that side for a few seasons now with a great player like Nuno Mendes, so, given his injury, he could have a chance in this match against Revel.
DCM: DANILO PEREIRA – In recent years, the Portuguese midfielder has combined his natural position with that of center back, given the needs of the Parisian team. However, in this match he could return to his natural position, thus providing balance and strength to the midfield.
MC: CARLOS SOLER – The Spanish midfielder, formerly of Valencia, does not have as many minutes as he would like at PSG, so it could be a good match to start for a midfielder who until recently was international with the Spanish National Team.
MC: FABIÁN RUIZ – Another of PSG's important players. In recent times there has been a lot of competition in the midfield, so it could be a good time to get a good feeling for the final stretch of the season.
MCO: ZAÏRE-EMERY – The young 17-year-old player has been one of the great positive news for the Parisian team this season. With his participation in numerous matches this season, he is demonstrating his quality and little by little earning the trust of the Spanish coach.
DC: BARCOLA – The skilled French attacker, only 21 years old, is taking on more and more prominence in Luis Enrique's team, and it would not be surprising to see him back in the eleven, given his ability to overwhelm and the great dynamism he brings to the team.
DC: EKITIKE – The young French forward arrived at the French club last season, and although he has not finished exploding yet, there is confidence in him, so it would be a good time to add goals to his tally and gain confidence little by little.
This is what the PSG formation would look like (1-4-3-1-2)
Goalie: Arnau Tenas.
Defenses: Achraf, Mukiele, Lucas Hernández, Kurzawa.
Midfielders: Danilo, Fabián, Carlos Soler.
Half Point: Zaïre-Emery.
Fronts: Barcola, Ekitike.
