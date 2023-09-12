Paris Saint-Germain prepares for a Ligue 1 showdown against OGC Nice in what promises to be an exciting duel. With stars on both sides of the field, the planned lineup for this match is sure to generate anticipation and excitement among fans.
BY: GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA – PSG’s goal is well protected by the Italian talent of Gianluigi Donnarumma. His imposing stature, combined with his ability to position himself strategically, makes him an insurmountable wall. With feline reflexes and the ability to take seemingly unreachable balls, Donnarumma provides essential security to the team, keeping a clean sheet.
RHP: ACHRAF HAKIMI – Achraf Hakimi arrives from Morocco, a right back who has proven to be a fundamental piece in PSG’s tactical scheme. His devilish speed and ability to overwhelm generate attacking opportunities, while his defensive commitment adds solidity to the team. Hakimi is an asset both in playmaking and at the back.
DFC: MARQUINHOS – Brazilian Marquinhos, one of the team’s undisputed leaders, is placed on the central defensive line. His experience, ability to anticipate and leadership on the field make him an essential pillar in the defense.
DFC: SKRINIAR – The very solid Slovakian defender accompanies Marquinhos in the center of the defense. His ability to clear balls and his firmness in one-on-one duels make him a formidable obstacle for opposing attackers.
LI: LUCAS HERNÁNDEZ – From the left wing comes the strength of Lucas Hernández, a full-back who stands out for his tireless energy and commitment in both areas. His ability to support the attack and, at the same time, recover balls in defense makes him an essential cog in the PSG lineup.
MC: ZAIRE-EMERY – The new pearl of the PSG quarry aims to have a very important role this season. At just 17 years old, she has already played in Champions League games and has outstanding ball handling. Her conditions are perfect to become one of the midfielders of the future.
MC: UGARTE – He performs in the midfield with his ability to set the pace of the game and make precise passes. Despite his youth, Ugarte shows maturity in his playing style and contributes to both creation and containment.
MC: FABIÁN RUIZ – With an innate elegance to his game, Fabián Ruiz brings a dose of refined technique to the PSG midfield. His ability to advance with the ball under control and his peripheral vision allow him to be a crucial link between the defense and the attacking front. His presence adds depth and creativity to the team’s game.
ED: DEMBÉLE – The former culé with speed and agility, positions himself in the line of attack. His ability to get open and his ability to finish plays make him a constant threat to opposing defenders.
EI: KYLIAN MBAPPÉ – Kylian Mbappé, one of the brightest stars in world football, occupies the left wing with his dazzling speed and ability to unbalance defenses. His ability to score goals and assist his teammates makes him a constant threat to any opponent, and his inclusion in the PSG lineup generates great expectations.
DC: GONÇALO RAMOS– The Portuguese striker is an option on Paris Saint Germain’s attack front. Gonçalo Ramos stands out for his scoring instinct, intelligent movements in the area and ability to finish plays. His ability to find space and create danger would be an important asset in the game. The Portuguese could make his debut against Lorient with PSG
This is what PSG’s formation would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Lucas Hernández
Midfielders: Zäire Emery, Ugarte, Fabián
Forwards: Dembélé, Ramos, Mbappé
