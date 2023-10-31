In an exciting Ligue 1 showdown, Paris Saint-Germain takes on Montpellier. PSG seeks to consolidate its position at the top of the table while Montpellier dreams of reaching the European positions.
Here we leave you the possible lineup of the team trained by Luis Enrique for this match
BY: GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA – PSG’s goal is well protected by the Italian talent of Gianluigi Donnarumma. His imposing stature, combined with his ability to position himself strategically, makes him an insurmountable wall. With feline reflexes and the ability to take seemingly unreachable balls, Donnarumma provides essential security to the team, keeping a clean sheet.
RHP: ACHRAF HAKIMI – Achraf Hakimi arrives from Morocco, a right back who has proven to be a fundamental piece in PSG’s tactical scheme. His devilish speed and ability to overwhelm generate attacking opportunities, while his defensive commitment adds solidity to the team. Hakimi is an asset both in playmaking and at the back.
DFC: DANILO PEREIRA– The Portuguese Danilo Pereira will be placed in the central defensive line due to the absence of Marquinhos for this match.
DFC: SKRINIAR – The very solid Slovakian defender accompanies Danilo Pereira in the center of the defense. His ability to clear balls and his firmness in one-on-one duels make him a formidable obstacle for opposing attackers.
LI: LUCAS HERNÁNDEZ – From the left wing comes the strength of Lucas Hernández, a full-back who stands out for his tireless energy and commitment in both areas. His ability to support the attack and, at the same time, recover balls in defense makes him an essential cog in the PSG lineup.
MC: UGARTE – He performs in the midfield with his ability to set the pace of the game and make precise passes. Despite his youth, Ugarte shows maturity in his playing style and contributes to both creation and containment.
MC: ZAIRE-EMERY – The new pearl of the PSG quarry aims to have a very important role this season. At just 17 years old, she has already played in Champions League games and has outstanding ball handling. Her conditions are perfect to become one of the midfielders of the future.
MC: BARCOLA -He was one of PSG’s last minute signings. They paid around 30 million for him and he has earned a place in Luis Enrique’s eleven playing on the left side. This team needed players like him. Young and hungry to succeed.
ED: DEMBÉLE – The former culé with speed and agility, positions himself in the line of attack. His ability to get open and his ability to finish plays make him a constant threat to opposing defenders. He is not finding the best version of himself since he has arrived in Paris.
EI: KYLIAN MBAPPÉ – Kylian Mbappé, one of the brightest stars in world football, occupies the left wing with his dazzling speed and ability to unbalance defenses. His ability to score goals and assist his teammates makes him a constant threat to any opponent, and his inclusion in the PSG lineup generates great expectations.
DC: KOLO MUANI – The French forward has adapted perfectly to Luis Enrique’s demands. He arrived later than Goncalo Ramos to the team, but the Asturian preferred him from minute 1. He has a very good connection with the two Frenchmen at the front of the attack.
What PSG’s lineup (4-3-3) would look like
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Hakimi, Danilo Pereira, Skriniar, Lucas Hernández
Midfielders: Ugarte, Barcola, Zaire-Emery
Forwards: Dembélé, Mbappé, Kolo Muani
