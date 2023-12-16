PSG has overcome one of the most complicated tests of its season by qualifying for the Champions League in the group of death, and now they return to Ligue 1, where they lead with an iron fist and seek to increase their distance from second place against Lille. This is PSG's possible lineup for the match:
Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnaruma – Despite the absence of Keylor Navas, the starting goalkeeper for a long time is already the Italian. He has two clean sheets.
Defense: Marquinhos Aoás – The captain knows very well how to play from the lower zone, however, it will be difficult for him to compete at an aerial level with the Germans.
Defense: Danilo Pereira – He feels more comfortable as a pivot, however, he also knows how to dominate the central position. With the injury of Nuno Mendes It's his turn to appear behind.
Right back: Achraf Hakimi – He is one of the Spanish coach's trusted players Luis Enriquesince he has played all the available minutes in the league and the Champions League.
Left back: Lucas Hernández – Accustomed to serving in this position with the French team, he will seek to be a factor in achieving the victory that puts them in the next phase.
Pivot: Manuel Ugarte – The Uruguayan was part of the last five matches of the Group Phase. His recovery of the ball will be a factor in shutting down the German attack.
Midfielder: Warren Zaïre Emery – At just 17 years old, the tournament has been good for the midfielder, as he has provided three assists in four games. He has good technique and great reading of the game.
Midfielder: Vitinha Ferreira – The key piece of the team to seek victory. He is in charge of the collective game through his quick movements, without neglecting that he has good technique and intellect.
Left winger: Kylian Mbappé – Called to be the great hero so that they can access the round of 16. The Ninja Turtle has scored three goals in five matches and hopes to increase his scoring quota.
Right winger: Ousmané Dembélé – Unlike his partner in attack, El Mosco has a lot to do because he has not been able to convert or assist, however, he has the coach's endorsement.
Forward: Kolo Muani – Chosen to be the '9' against Dortmund. With his dribbling he seeks to hurt his rival, and he also knows how to move very well in small spaces. Despite being offensive, he has barely scored a goal in the competition.
This is what PSG's possible lineup (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: Gianluigi Donnaruma
Defenses: Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos Aoás, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández
Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha Ferreira
Forwards: Ousmané Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, Kolo Muani
#lineup #PSG #match #Lille #Ligue
Leave a Reply