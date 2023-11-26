Next Tuesday at 9:00 p.m., the Parc des Princes will witness a crucial duel between the PSG and Newcastle in the group stage of the Champions League. Although PSG is second in the group with six points, Newcastle is close behind with four. The three-point difference between first and last adds a dose of excitement to this match.
In terms of performance, Kylian Mbappé and Dembélé are taking PSG to new heights. While Dembélé has provided his characteristic overflow, Mbappé continues to prove to be lethal in front of goal, establishing himself as one of the most outstanding scorers.
Possible PSG lineup
Goalie: Donnaruma
Defenses: Mukiele, Achraf, Lucas Hernández and Skriniar
Midfielders: Ugarte, Vitinha and Fabián
Forwards: Mbappé, Dembélé and Ramos
For more news about the Champions League
On the other hand, Newcastle, despite occupying last position, has built a solid defensive framework that has made life difficult for its rivals. Players like Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have been key in the team’s scheme, contributing both in defense and attack.
However, Newcastle face significant challenges due to the numerous injuries the team has suffered in recent weeks. This setback could affect their performance against a PSG that seeks to consolidate itself as the undisputed leader of the group.
Possible Newcastle lineup
Goalie: Pope
Defenses: Trippier, Lascelles, Schär, Livramento
Midfielders: Joelinton, Guimaraes, Miley
Forwards: Almirón, Gordon, Isak
The match promises to be a tactical confrontation, where Newcastle’s defensive strategy will face PSG’s offensive power. The individual quality of Mbappé and Dembélé will be tested against a defensive structure that seeks to keep a clean sheet.
Both teams are aware of the importance of this confrontation, since a victory could mean a crucial step towards the next phase of the Champions League. Newcastle will seek to overcome adversity and take advantage of any opportunity to score valuable points.
#lineup #PSG #Newcastle #Champions #League #duel