The Eurocup continues its course for Portugal and Georgia, who will star in one of the matches on Matchday 3 of Group F, with Portugal already mathematically classified for the Round of 16. Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach, has many doubts about which players to field in their third match of the Euro Cup.
BY: Diogo Costa– The Porto goalkeeper will be the one who stands between the posts in the Portuguese goal. His good season with Porto and his performances in the two matches played in the Euro Cup have made him transmit confidence and defend his country’s shirt from the goal.
LD: Nelson Semedo – The third match of the Portuguese team will bring rotations and Semedo is one of them. Resting footballers like Joao Cancelo is essential knowing that they have already qualified for the Round of 16.
DFC: Pepe – Pepe is one of the players who have a permanent position in his team, he will play his third game as a starter in this Euro 2024 and will be key to organizing a defense this time along with another teammate who will not be Ruben Dias.
DFC: Gonçalo Inácio- The Sporting Lisbon defender will start in a match where he will be able to show what he is capable of starting from the start of the match. Many clubs are interested in him for this current transfer market and the footballer will have to respond on the field.
LI: Dalot- Everything indicates that Dalot will play instead of Nuno Mendes, who will be given a rest match before the Round of 16, not only to rest physically but also to recover from the discomfort with which he ended the match against Turkey. Dalot will be a good replacement.
MC: Joao Neves – The rotations will continue in the center of the field where Joao Neves is very likely to enjoy his first start in a Euro Cup. We will see what this young football promise is made of against Georgia.
MC: Rúben Neves – With some minutes in the previous games, Rúben Neves is very likely to start. Resting teammates like Vitinha, Palhinha or Bruno Fernandes is key.
MCO: Joao Félix – It’s time for Joao Félix, time to vindicate himself and show that he can be someone important for his team if they give him minutes. Against Georgia there remains the possibility of him starting, we will see.
ED:Bernard Silva– The Manchester City winger will be key on the left wing, who with the back support of the full-back, will be able to feel comfortable moving to a position more between the lines instead of being more on the wing. He will not play the entire game.
EI: Diogo Jota– The Liverpool footballer will enjoy a starting position with Portugal in this Euro Cup, Rafael Leao’s high level is preventing him from having more minutes. Against Georgia he will be able to start.
DC: Gonçalo Ramos – It is very difficult to leave a Portuguese football figure like Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. Against Georgia, Gonçalo Ramos may start, although to do so he will have to show the coach that “The Bug” can have competition.
What Portugal’s formation (4-3-3) would look like
Goalie: Diogo Costa
Defenses: Semedo, Pepe, Gonçalo Inácio and Dalot
Midfielders: Rúben Neves, Joao Neves and Joao Félix
Forward: Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota and Gonçalo Ramos
