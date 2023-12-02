The possible lineup of Paris Saint Germain to face Le Havre in Ligue 1

PSG will face off against Le Havre in a match in which the Parisians will seek to consolidate first place. Luis Enrique’s men will play tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at the Stade Océane. We leave you with the possible PSG lineup:
BY: GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA – PSG’s goal is well protected by the Italian talent of Gianluigi Donnarumma. His imposing stature, combined with his ability to position himself strategically, makes him an insurmountable wall. With feline reflexes and the ability to take seemingly unreachable balls, Donnarumma provides essential security to the team, keeping a clean sheet.
LD: MUKIELE – With the absence of Achraf, the right-back will be occupied by the French PSG player, Mukiele
DFC: MARQUINHOS – Brazilian Marquinhos, one of the team’s undisputed leaders, is placed on the central defensive line. His experience, ability to anticipate and leadership on the field make him an essential pillar in the defense.
DFC: SKRINIAR – The very solid Slovakian defender accompanies Marquinhos in the center of the defense. His ability to clear balls and his firmness in one-on-one duels make him a formidable obstacle for opposing attackers.
LI: LUCAS HERNÁNDEZ – From the left wing comes the strength of Lucas Hernández, a full-back who stands out for his tireless energy and commitment in both areas. His ability to support the attack and, at the same time, recover balls in defense makes him an essential cog in the PSG lineup.
MD: DEMBÉLE – The former culé with speed and agility, positions himself in the line of attack. His ability to get open and his ability to finish plays make him a constant threat to opposing defenders. He is not finding the best version of himself since he has arrived in Paris.
MC: UGARTE – He performs in the midfield with his ability to set the pace of the game and make precise passes. Despite his youth, Ugarte shows maturity in his playing style and contributes to both creation and containment.
MC: ZAIRE-EMERY – The new pearl of the PSG quarry aims to have a very important role this season. At just 17 years old, she has already played in Champions League games and has outstanding ball handling. Her conditions are perfect to become one of the midfielders of the future.
MI: KANG IN LEE: The one who arrived from Mallorca this season is finding a place in Luis Enrique’s lineups. The Korean magician will start this league match
DC: KYLIAN MBAPPÉ – Kylian Mbappé, one of the brightest stars in world football, occupies the left wing with his dazzling speed and ability to unbalance defenses. His ability to score goals and assist his teammates makes him a constant threat to any opponent, and his inclusion in the PSG lineup generates great expectations. Although he was substituted in the last game, he will play as a starter.
DC: GONÇALO RAMOS– The Portuguese striker is an option on Paris Saint Germain’s attack front. Gonçalo Ramos stands out for his scoring instinct, intelligent movements in the area and ability to finish plays. His ability to find space and create danger would be an important asset in the game.