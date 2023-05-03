Naples is partying early for the ‘Scudetto’ that has been avoiding them for 33 years, in fact they have been champions for 80 minutes until Salernitana tied the game last week. Serie A is the only competition in which they are still alive, so despite the advantage they have with Lazio they will not take their foot off the accelerator and will go all out for the game on matchday 33.
This is the eleven that Napoli would take to visit Udinese. and be proclaimed champion of Serie A for the third time in its history.
BY: Meret – Agile and safe goalkeeper under the three sticks. His presence in the goal is essential for the defensive strength of the team.
RB: DiLorenzo – He is a right-back with a great ability to join the attack. He is fast, and very good technically. He is capable of generating danger in the rival area with his crosses and overflows.
CB: Rrahmani – He is a center back who is characterized by his physical strength and ability to anticipate rival forwards. At 29 years old, he has established himself in the defense of Napoli thanks to his ability to play with both legs.
CB: Min Jae Kim – The strongest defensive line player. The Korean combines a physique and a placement in the field that makes him an insurmountable center back.
LI: Mario Rui– Mario Rui is a left back who contributes a lot in attack thanks to his speed and good ball control. He has a great physical display and is a player who easily reaches the rival area.
More news about the big European leagues
MC: Anguissa – He has played everything when he has been available and is essential for Spalletti. He is the classic player who makes others better, being hardworking and self-sacrificing.
MC: Lobotka – The Pole stands out for his technique and vision of the game. He is one of the players he spends the entire game for Napoli. Key to Spalletti’s scheme. He sounded like reinforcement for Real Madrid.
MC: Zielinski – He is one of the most important players of Napoli. At 28, the Pole has established himself in the midfield of Napoli and is proving to be a player with arrival.
IE: Hirving Lozano – On the left, we will probably see Lozano. A player who, with his speed and offensive capacity, can make a dent in the rival defense.
ED: Kvaratskhelia– Without a doubt, he is the star of the team. He is one of the revelation players in Europe and one of the reasons why Napoli is where he is. Georgian is the fashionable extreme.
DC: Osimhen– The Nigerian has scored goals of all colors and there is no stopping him. They are loved by all the big teams in Europe, but for now he defends the Neapolitan blue.
Goalie: Meret
Defenses: Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim Min Jae, Rui
Midfielders: Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski
Forwards: Hirving Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#lineup #Napoli #match #Udinese
Leave a Reply