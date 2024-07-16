Last Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 9:00 p.m., the Monterrey Football Club received, on the BBVA stadium field, the Máquina Celeste of Cruz Azul, for the match corresponding to the second day of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The match was shaping up to be one of the most even of the day… but no. With a hat trick from Rotondi and another from Sepúlveda, Cruz Azul beat Rayados 4-0, in what would end up becoming the biggest win in the history of BBVA.
Meanwhile, on the field of the Victoria stadium, in Aguascalientes, the Hidrorayos del Necaxa received a visit from the Camoteros del Puebla, for the match corresponding to the second day of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Necaxa started the semester losing 1-0 against Tigres, while Puebla defeated Santos Laguna 1-0, so they were slight favorites for this match. However, with three goals from Diber Cambindo and one more from Agustín Palavecino, the Hidrorayos beat Puebla 4-1, and breathed pure oxygen in this start of the campaign.
For matchday three of the 2024 Apertura tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey will visit the Victorio stadium on Wednesday, July 17, at 9:00 p.m. And this would be the eleven that Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz would be launching, with the intention of returning to the path of victory as soon as possible:
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Gerardo Arteaga, Sebastian Vegas, Stefan Medina and Erick Aguirre
Midfielders: Sergio Canales, ‘Corcho’ Rodriguez, ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Maxi Meza
Forwards: German Berterame and Roberto de la Rosa
