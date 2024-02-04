The Monterrey Football Club will make its presentation in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 in front of FC Communications of Guatemalan soccer this Tuesday, February 6 at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium.
The Pandilla team is undefeated in the current half of the year, after five games it has recorded three wins, two draws and zero losses, so it has 11 units in the Mexican First Division championship.
On their own, the Central American team is also undefeated, after three games this year with two wins and a draw, they are third in the standings in the Guatemalan National League.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Monterrey team against the Guatemalan team.
Q: Luis Cárdenas – It is possible that the 'Tano'give him rest They were Andrada and, in turn, allows the second goalkeeper to have activity as is common so that the youth player can gain some rhythm.
RHP: Stefan Medina – Eric Aguirre He has been the starter on the right side, but in this match the Colombian could receive minutes to give the Mexican a rest.
DFC: Víctor Guzmán – The young defender has earned the trust of the coaching staff and together with the experienced Dark They could keep the rear intact.
DFC: Héctor Moreno – The experienced Mexican defender has become the team's trusted man and therefore is a must-have at the back, for this match he could remain as a starter.
LI: Jesús Gallardo – Sebastián Vegas has been the starter at the start of Clausura 2024 given the injury of Gallantbut the player has already recovered and could have more minutes to regain confidence, because, in addition, Gerardo Arteaga He has already arrived to reinforce the left side.
MC: Luis Romo – He did not start against the Águilas over the weekend, so he could start in this match in Central America.
MC: Omar Govea – The young Mexican is receiving the confidence of the coaching staff to be a starter for this new tournament, it seems that he will receive more starting activity.
MD: Jesús Corona – He 'Tecatito' would once again be considered as a starter and between him or Jordi Cortizo They could start the game.
MCO: Sergio Canales – The Spaniard has recovered from his injury and has already been present on the scoreboard, it is possible that he will remain the starting line-up.
MI: Maximiliano Meza – The Argentine continues to retain the title despite the strong competition in the team and is that he is one of the most experienced players in the club, he usually goes on the right, but taking into account that Corona or Cortizo could receive minutes in that position, it could be the holder on the left.
DC: Rodrigo Aguirre – Germán Berterame and Brandon Vazquez They will not be available for the match, so the Uruguayan could start as the starting center forward.
