The Monterrey Football Club visits Aguascalientes to face the Rayos de Necaxa in the corresponding day 8 of the Apertura 2022 tournament, the Sultana del Norte team hopes to stay among the top places, after having scored goals the previous day and having placed as sub-leaders of the general classification.
While those led by Jaime Lozano They will also seek to maintain their good form, and continue among the best five in the contest after adding 12 units.
In this way, in the following list we present the possible alignment and tactical scheme that the coaching staff headed by Victor Manuel Vucetich.
- Monterey XI
Q: They were Andrada – The Argentine goalkeeper could return to the starting lineup of the first team, after having been active in the U-20 category and having overcome the knee injury he suffered at the beginning of the competition, so he could make his debut in this tournament.
CB: Stefan Medina- The Colombian defender has become a key piece of Vucetichafter a few months ago he had lost ground in the team, so he would again be part of the central for this commitment.
CF: Hector Moreno – The experienced Mexican center back would be the cornerstone of the center back against the Rayos, the Mexican has returned to prominence after having had some ups and downs in previous months.
CB: Sebastian Vegas – The multifunctional Chilean defender would be part of the central defense that has begun to consolidate with the albiazules, since he can assume any position in the defensive zone.
MD: Erick Aguirre – The multi-functional left-back has found a new position as inside on the right, because he dominates both profiles, the coaching staff uses him as a wild card and in the current scheme his place on the right wing is essential to give depth and youth to the position .
MC: Maximiliano Meza – The Argentine attacker has begun to be used along with other of his teammates with positions between defensive and offensive, now he is part of the midfield that offers offensive opportunities to the team.
MC: Celso Ortiz – The Guarani captain has completely earned the trust of the coaching staff, so his presence in midfield to bring order and be the fundamental piece for his teammates is very important.
MC: Luis Romo- blunt He is another of the trustworthy men of Vucetichthe Mexican midfielder has become immovable due to his verticality and dedication in games, a fact that has been important for him to better adapt to the team since his arrival at the beginning of the year.
Me: Alfonso Gonzalez – ‘poncho‘ was the best player in the last game, being the scorer of a hat-trick in addition to providing an assist, he had the game of his career and with the level he is currently going through, he is an immovable piece in the team’s eleven.
DC: Rodrigo Aguirre – The Uruguayan striker will be back, after injuring his knee on date 3, after several weeks he recovered and could start as a starter, after his partner German Berterame had activity in the middle of the week in the MLS 2022 All-Star Game.
DC: Rogelio Funes Mori – The team’s all-time top scorer is a starter whenever he is at 100%, after being absent for much of the previous tournament, this tournament returned to continue being an indispensable part of the Pandilla’s offense.
