With anticipation building and fans’ hearts beating with excitement, Manchester United gear up for their opening matchup against Wolves in the Premier League. An exciting and expectation-filled chapter looms over Old Trafford as both teams prepare to battle for a triumphant start to the season.
BY: ANDRE ONANA – The Cameroonian goalkeeper is a crucial piece in the goal of the new Manchester United. With quick reflexes and great anticipation skills, Onana is a reliable goalkeeper who provides security for his team in critical situations. His ability to control the box and stop difficult shots makes him a stronghold on defense.
RHP: AARON WAN-BISSAKA – The English right-back brings defensive solidity to United’s back line. With his ability to recover balls and his ability to contain opposing wingers, Wan-Bissaka is an essential piece in the team’s defensive structure. His speed and defensive abilities make him a reliable option on the right flank.
CB RAPHAEL VARANE: The Frenchman returned to his level last season and showed how important he can be for United’s defensive line. He has to get ready for the season.
CB: LISANDRO MARTINEZ – Argentine Lisandro Martínez complements United’s central defence. With his versatility to play as a central defender or left back, Martínez brings a strong physical presence and aggression in duels. His ability to recover balls and contribute to the start from behind is essential in the team’s tactics.
LI: LUKE SHAW – The English left-back is a fundamental part of Manchester United’s game scheme. Shaw stands out for his ability to project himself in attack, join the offensive game and center with precision. His ability to close space and contribute to both phases of the game makes him a valuable asset.
MCD- CASEMIRO: He has shown that his level was not only the result of Real Madrid, but that he is one of the best pivots in the world. He continues to adapt to a system that is very different from that of Madrid, in which much more is needed from him than when he played with Modric and Kroos, but so far he has made the grade.
MC: MASON MOUNT – The English midfielder is a creative force in United’s midfield. With his vision and ability to generate scoring opportunities, Mount is a driver of the offensive game. His ability to get free and his passing accuracy make him a constant threat to the opposition’s defense.
MC: BRUNO FERNANDES – The talented Portuguese midfielder is the creative engine of Manchester United. With his vision, the ability to score goals from medium distance and precision passing, Fernandes brings a fundamental offensive dimension. His ability to generate scoring chances can make the difference in any game.
EI- JADON SANCHO: Opportunities are running out for Sancho, who so far has not met the expectations of the club or the fans. English is capable of the best and the worst, he needs confidence.
ED: ANTONY – The Brazilian winger brings speed and imbalance to United’s attack. With his dribbling and ability to get past defenders, Antony can create chances from the right flank. His ability to create space and serve dangerous balls can be key in the matchup.
DC – MARCUS RASHFORD: Wearing the number ’10’ is not an easy thing, but he has it for a reason. The attacker has added a large number of goals and assists in his time in the Premier League and wants to continue the good run.
