With a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals at stake, Manchester United prepare to face Nottingham Forest at the iconic City Ground. In a duel that promises intense emotions, the Red Devils will seek to field their best eleven to overcome this challenge. With the match scheduled for Wednesday 28 February at 20:45 and broadcast live on DAZN, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the Old Trafford team approach this crucial encounter.
BY: ONANA – Onana is a goalkeeper who stands out for his ability to quickly leave his area and close angles, as well as his ability to play with his feet and participate in the construction of the game from the defensive zone, something highly sought after by Ten Hag. He is being highly criticized for his performance this season, conceding many goals per game and giving little security, although in recent games he is more settled and with greater confidence.
RHP: LINDELOF – Given the numerous losses on the sides, Ten Hag could opt for the Swedish defender for this match, given the central defender's defensive capacity. However, he cannot contribute great things offensively, although given the team's absence situation in that position, that is the lesser of two evils. It's doubt.
DFC: VARANE – The French center back is returning to the starting eleven after a time out, whether due to injury or other aspects. The truth is that since his arrival he has not shown his best level, and the fans of the red devils They are waiting for what the already experienced central defender can demonstrate.
DFC: MAGUIRE – The English centre-back has always been highly criticized, especially for the play shown and the feeling of insecurity he conveys, although he still counts for Ten Hag and should be in the game in this match.
LI: DALOT – In recent times the Portuguese full-back has alternated starts and substitutes, but given the numerous losses in the full-back positions, he is not only starting, but sometimes has to play with a changed leg, as is most likely to happen in this match against Fulham.
MC: MCTOMINAY – McTominay's presence provides a solid foundation in midfield. His skill in containment and his ability to break rival lines always puts opponents in serious difficulties.
MC: MAINOO – The very young English midfielder, only 18 years old, has made a place for himself in the eleven in recent games, and despite having some age-related errors, Ten Hag continues to trust him and could start in this game against Fulham.
ED: GARNACHO – The Argentine seems indisputable for Ten Hag in this position, and his good performances since last season have earned him a place in the eleven, given his skill and ability to create dangerous situations.
MCO: BRUNO FERNANDES – The Portuguese is a creative and visionary midfielder. He stands out for his ability to create scoring opportunities with precise passes and long-distance shots. He has two goals and two assists in the Champions League, and three goals and five assists in the Premier League.
EI: ANTONY – The Brazilian is not going through his best moment but Hojlund's injury will allow him to return to the Dutch coach's starting lineups. We'll see if he responds with a good game.
DC: RASHFORD – The talented English winger is not going through his best season, although he is a constant danger for rivals, so everything indicates that Ten Hag will continue to count on him in an important match for those from Manchester.
Goalie: Onana
Defenses: Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Dalot
Midfielders: McTominay, Mainoo
Midfielders: Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony
Forward: Rashford
