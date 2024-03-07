After the Manchester derby that ended in defeat against the citizens, Manchester United needs to return to the path of victory in this 28th matchday of the Premier League that will face Everton, a team that is in the lower part of the standings, also in need of points. Those from Ten Hag seek to establish themselves in European competitions, in a season with ups and downs, but which can end in a decent way if the team gives its best in this final stretch.
Next, we leave you with the starting eleven that Ten Hag could have on the green for this important Premier League clash:
BY: ONANA – Onana is a goalkeeper who stands out for his ability to quickly leave his area and close angles, as well as his ability to play with his feet and participate in the construction of the game from the defensive zone, something highly sought after by Ten Hag. He is being highly criticized for his performance this season, conceding many goals per game and giving little security, although in recent games he is more settled and with greater confidence.
LD: DALOT – In recent times the Portuguese full-back has alternated starts and substitutes, but given the numerous losses in the full-back positions, he is not only starting, but sometimes has to play with a changed leg, although in this match it seems that it will be the departure from its natural zone.
DFC: VARANE – The French center back is returning to the starting eleven after a time out, whether due to injury or other aspects. He has had some starts, although the truth is that since his arrival he has not shown his best level, and the fans of the red devils They are expectant of what the already experienced central defender can demonstrate.
DFC: MAGUIRE – The English centre-back has always been highly criticized, especially for the game shown and the feeling of insecurity he conveys, although he continues to count for Ten Hag and should be in the game in this important match against Everton, although he is in doubt until the last moment after the last game.
LI: LINDELOF – Given the numerous losses on the sides, Ten Hag is opting for the Swedish defender in recent games, given the defensive capacity that the center back has. However, he cannot contribute great things offensively, although given the team's absence situation in that position, that is the lesser of two evils.
MC: CASEMIRO – The Brazilian midfielder is very important in Ten Hag's schemes. After a stretch of the season in which he was absent due to injury, he has returned with the aim of providing balance to the team and that defensive rigor that characterizes him in the center of the field. Without a doubt he should be in the game for this clash.
MC: MAINOO – The very young English midfielder, only 18 years old, has made a place for himself in the eleven this season, and despite having some errors typical of his age, Ten Hag continues to trust him, so it is most likely that he will be in the game in that duo with Casemiro in the center of the field.
ED: ANTONY – The Brazilian is not going through his best moment in the team, and the truth is that he has never finished exploding, but Hojlund's injury will allow him to return to the Dutch coach's starting lineups. We'll see if he responds with a good game.
MCO: BRUNO FERNANDES – The Portuguese is a creative and visionary midfielder. He stands out for his ability to create scoring opportunities with precise passes and long-distance shots. He has three goals and six assists in the Premier League, numbers that are far from those of other seasons, which demonstrates the drop in performance of good old Bruno compared to other years. Even so, he remains a fundamental piece in Ten Hag's schemes.
EI: GARNACHO – The Argentine seems indisputable for Ten Hag in the starting lineups, and his good performances since last season have earned him a place in the eleven, given his skill and ability to create dangerous situations.
DC: RASHFORD – The talented English winger is not going through his best season, although he is a constant danger for rivals, so everything indicates that Ten Hag will continue to count on him in a position somewhat more advanced than usual, facing this important one for the of Manchester, although it is a doubt until the last minute due to a strong blow after the previous match.
Goalie: Onana
Defenses: Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof
Midfielders: Casemiro, Mainoo
Midfielders: Antony, Burno Fernandes, Garnacho
Forward: Rashford
