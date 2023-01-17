On January 18, Crystal Palace will receive the visit of Manchester United in what is the match corresponding to day 7 of the Premier League, this match will be recovered this Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Spanish.
Here is the possible United line-up for this match:
BY- De Gea. He has been United’s starting goalkeeper for years and will continue to be so. He will play against Crystal Palace.
LD-Dalot. The Dutch coach has turned him into a guaranteed full-back. Defensive insurance.
DFC- Varane. The center back that will accompany the Argentine will be Rafa Varane. If the Frenchman manages to recover his form, we are talking about one of the best defenders in the Premier League.
DFC- Lisandro Martinez. He comes with morale through the roof after being important in achieving the title of world champion. Will play yes or yes.
LI- Malacia. Her level has surprised everyone. He is much more reliable in the defensive section than what was said about him.
DCM-McTominay In that double pivot used by Erik Ten Hag we can see the Scottish player play that role against Crystal Palace
DCM-Eriksen The Dane has pushed his position back over the years and is working quite well in Manchester United’s scheme.
MD – Antony He has adapted very quickly to the Premier League, and little by little he is starting to show why so much money was paid for his transfer.
MC- Bruno Fernandes. It is the angular piece of the attack of this team. His shot and his last pass are formidable.
MI- Sancho. Sancho will play again against Crystal Palace after not playing since last October.
DC – Rashford. He is right now the star of this Manchester United. Seven consecutive games scoring.
This is how the United lineup will look (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Degea
defenses: Dalot, Varane, Martinez and Shaw
Midfielders: McTominay, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes
strikers: Antony, Rashford and Sancho
#lineup #Manchester #United #face #Crystal #Palace #Premier #League
