Manchester United faces Chelsea this Thursday in the Premier League and arrives in a difficult situation, as the top of the domestic competition table is on fire. Adding a point would ensure their presence in the next edition of the UCL.
Below we show you the possible lineup that Ten Hag will draw for this match:
BY: DE GEA – The Spanish goalkeeper is a benchmark in the Manchester United goal. His experience and skills allow him to provide defensive security to the team. De Gea stands out for his excellent reflexes, agility and ability to make impressive saves, which makes him a goalkeeper feared by rival strikers.
RHP: WAN BISSAKA – The English right-back has established himself as a key player in Manchester United’s defence. His speed and defensive abilities allow him to be a true wall in his side. Wan Bissaka stands out for his ability to anticipate rivals, recover balls and provide solidity at the back.
CDF: VARANE – The French central defender is a star signing for Manchester United. With his experience at Real Madrid, Varane brings quality and solidity to the rear.
CBD: LINDELOF – The Swedish defender has proven to be a reliable option in the Manchester United defense. Lindelof has a good reading of the game, standing out in positioning and anticipation. His presence at the back provides stability to the team and helps maintain defensive consistency.
LI: LUKE SHAW – The English left-back has been one of Manchester United’s most consistent players this season and has shown great ability both in defense and attack. Shaw stands out for his great vision of the game, his ability to overflow and his ability to cross accurately from the left wing.
MC: CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN – The Danish midfielder is a creative and talented player in Manchester United’s midfield line. Eriksen stands out for his vision of the game, his precision in passing and his ability to generate goal opportunities. His ability to read the game and his technical quality make him a key player in creating offensive plays.
MC: CASEMIRO – The Brazilian midfielder is a fundamental piece at Manchester United and stands out as one of the most influential midfielders worldwide. His imposing physique, his ability to recover the ball and his prowess in distributing play are key elements to the team’s success in midfield.
MD: ANTONY – The young Brazilian winger is one of the brightest prospects of his generation and has shown an impressive ability to unbalance and create scoring chances at Old Trafford. His speed and his dribbling skills are key elements in Manchester United’s tactics.
CAM: BRUNO FERNANDES – The talented Portuguese attacking midfielder is recognized as one of the best players in his position worldwide. His vision of the game, his ability to score goals and create chances at Manchester United are vital to the team’s success.
MY: JADON SANCHO – Sancho joined Manchester United in the last summer transfer window and has been gaining prominence as he has adapted to English football. He stands out for his ability to overflow on the wing, his vision of the game and his ability to generate scoring chances, which makes him a fundamental player in the team.
DC: MARCUS RASHFORD – The English striker is one of the key players at Manchester United. This season he is establishing himself as one of the most outstanding players. His performance on the field has made him an iconic player admired by the team’s fans.
