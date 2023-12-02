The possible lineup of Manchester City vs Tottenham in the Premier League

This Sunday, the Etihad Stadium will witness an epic showdown between Manchester City and Tottenham at 5:30 p.m. Two giants of the Premier League will face each other in an exciting duel that promises great emotions and a high-level football spectacle.
BY: EDERSON MORAES – The Brazilian goalkeeper, Ederson, has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world in his position. His presence in goal is essential for Manchester City’s defensive security.
RHP: KYLE WALKER – The English right back, Kyle Walker, is a key piece in the team’s tactical scheme. His speed and ability to overwhelm the wing are fundamental elements in Manchester City’s offensive game. He is the new captain of the ‘Skyblues’.
DFC: RÚBEN DIAS – The Portuguese centre-back, Rúben Dias, has been one of Manchester City’s best acquisitions in recent times. Since his arrival to the team, he has provided security and hierarchy to the defense.
DFC: AKANJI – Since his arrival for a price close to 25 million euros, he has carved a gap in the Cityzen defense. He has perfectly understood everything that Guardiola has asked of him to be an undisputed starter.
LI: JOSKO GVARDIOL – Guardiola’s new addition is a strong candidate to start in all the important matches of the season. He has settled into that left back playing with an inverted back role.
MC: RODRI HERNÁNDEZ – The Spanish midfielder, Rodri Hernández, is in charge of giving balance to Manchester City’s midfield. His ability to recover balls and distribute the game with precision are fundamental for the team’s functioning.
ED: FODEN: The pearl of Manchester City has made a place for herself in the starting eleven this season and is being very important in Pep’s plans. In addition to scoring, Foden brings a lot of quality to the English team.
MC: BERNARDO SILVA – Bernardo Silva will continue to have many minutes at Manchester City, no matter who joins the team and whether as a winger or as a midfielder. The Portuguese can create a lethal duo with Foden if he makes them understand each other.
MCO: JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ – The Argentine has played practically everything this season, and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to miss this game. Guardiola has managed to fit Julián with Haaland in the same starting eleven, and the Argentine is in one of the best moments of his career.
EI: JEREMY DOKU – The newcomer is dazzling everyone and everyone with his talent. and speed in his first encounters with the light blue jersey. Now, Guardiola gives him a show of confidence and sends him onto the field in this European match.
DC: ERLING HAALAND – Norwegian star Erling Haaland is Manchester City’s goal man. With impressive scoring ability and an imposing presence in the box, Haaland has become one of the most coveted strikers in the world. His ability to define games makes him an undisputed option to lead the team’s attack.