The story of the season so far 📖 Who are you excited to see when the Premier League returns this week? pic.twitter.com/7PJYx4kk24 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 16, 2023

And although there is still some time before the first half of the season ends, the Spanish coach Pep Guardiola is already thinking about a signing for the winter market, the Brazilian being Lucas Paquetá of the West Ham his wish after the departure of Ilkay Gundogan to the Barcelona in summer. Despite the arrival of the Portuguese Matheus Nunesthe helmsman continues to cling to the South American.

After almost 8 years, Arsenal were able to win a Premier League game against Manchester City. There was NO ONE more excited than Mikel Arteta ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H8n9pjrxo9 — Offside (@ESPN_FDJ) October 9, 2023

Because of this, Brighton He barely added two points from the last twelve in play. After the defeats in premier before him Chelsea and Aston Villaby 0-1 and 1-6, respectively, rose by drawing 2-2 with the Marseilles in the Europa League and the already mentioned one equal to the Reds.

This image was beautiful. After the game against Liverpool, Roberto De Zerbi took Alexis Mac Allister to the Brighton fans to applaud him. 🎥 @OfficialBHAFC pic.twitter.com/V0HDP1fhgq — La Media Inglesa (@LaMediaInglesa) October 9, 2023

There’s less left to enjoy City again! 🔜 pic.twitter.com/XYEc52mcGO — Manchester City (@ManCityES) October 18, 2023

England needs a point to be in Euro 2024 The words of Kyle Walker 👇 — Manchester City (@ManCityES) October 17, 2023

Goalie: Ederson Moraes

Defenses: Rúben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Rodri Hernández, Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Phil Foden, Julián Álvarez, Erling Haaland

Substitutes: Nathan Aké, Matheus Nunes, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Jérémy Doku, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gómez, Oscar Bobb, Jack Grealish, Stefan Ortega, Scott Carson