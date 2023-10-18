Next Saturday, October 21, the Manchester City receives the Brighton & Hove Albion in it Eithad Stadium for Matchday 9 of the Premier Leaguewith the aim of snatching the top from Tottenham.
Unfortunately for the current champion of English football, they have just suffered a painful defeat against the Arsenal for the minimum of the Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, which cost him to be overtaken in the general table. The Gunners They added 20 points and left the Citizens with 18.
And although there is still some time before the first half of the season ends, the Spanish coach Pep Guardiola is already thinking about a signing for the winter market, the Brazilian being Lucas Paquetá of the West Ham his wish after the departure of Ilkay Gundogan to the Barcelona in summer. Despite the arrival of the Portuguese Matheus Nunesthe helmsman continues to cling to the South American.
With respect to the Seagullsin their last game they rescued the 2-2 draw against the Liverpool in it Amex Stadium. The Ivorian Simon Adingra opened the scoreboard in favor of the locals, then the Egyptian Mohamed Salah he turned around with a double, but finally, the captain Lewis Dunk closed the score. The Italian’s pupils Roberto de Zerbi They are sixth in the table with 16 units and if they win they could surpass the Citizens.
Because of this, Brighton He barely added two points from the last twelve in play. After the defeats in premier before him Chelsea and Aston Villaby 0-1 and 1-6, respectively, rose by drawing 2-2 with the Marseilles in the Europa League and the already mentioned one equal to the Reds.
Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes – The goalkeeper is not having a good time either at club or national team because he is coming off a draw and a defeat with Brazil. He now hopes to finally keep his goal clean.
Defense: Rúben Dias – The trusted man in the central defense, in addition to being an immovable starter with his team that has just achieved its move to the Euro.
Defense: Manuel Akanji – The Swiss have what they like Guardiolaknows how to play in different positions, since sometimes he is a left back.
Right back: Kyle Walker – After complaining about the refereeing in the last match of the Premier Leaguehe will already have a cool mind to be able to fulfill his role.
Left back: Josko Gvardiol – He was one of the signings for the new season, therefore, he has to deliver more than, especially since it is a bet for the future.
Pivot: Rodri Hernández – Guardiola He suffered the absence of his compatriot in his last duel due to a suspension, but he is now ready to put the defensive order and contribute his mid-distance shot.
Midfielder: Mateo Kovacic – The 29-year-old Croatian is responsible for being the one who connects the defense with the attack with his great route. One of the most technical.
Midfielder: Bernardo Silva – The most technically gifted of the squad, who has had to take the role of ’10’ due to the Belgian’s unfortunate injury Kevin De BruyneBesides, he will also be motivated with the step of Portugal to the Euro.
Left winger: Phil Foden – Guardiola He has a taste for the footballer, since he can also appear as a midfielder and even as a right winger if required.
Far right: Julián Álvarez – It is said that the Argentine is stealing the spotlight from his teammate Haalandbut the important thing is the good work they are doing to go in search of defending the title.
Forward: Erling Haaland – I hope that the Norwegian Android hasn’t been so upset by being left out of the Euro. The club needs his scoring ability to continue in the fight for the title.
This is what Manchester City’s lineup (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: Ederson Moraes
Defenses: Rúben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol
Midfielders: Rodri Hernández, Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva
Forwards: Phil Foden, Julián Álvarez, Erling Haaland
Substitutes: Nathan Aké, Matheus Nunes, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Jérémy Doku, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gómez, Oscar Bobb, Jack Grealish, Stefan Ortega, Scott Carson
