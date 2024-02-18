Manchester City will be forced to play against Brentford, although this time they will do so at home, as a result of the game being postponed when the team is playing citizens the final of the Club World Cup. The “first leg” match did not pose any problems for the Mancunians, so it is expected that this one will be similar, and even more so playing at home.
Below we leave you with the possible Manchester City lineup:
BY: EDERSON – Manchester City's goal will be defended by the Brazilian goalkeeper who has already brought so much joy to the club. He remains the third least scored goalkeeper in the entire Premier League and is having a great season after silencing all his detractors with the last Champions League.
LW: WALKER – At right back, Walker is emerging as a key piece in Manchester City's defensive strategy. His speed, ability to anticipate plays and experience at the highest level make Walker a logical choice to contain Brentford's possible advances.
DFC: AKANJI – The central defender who came from Borussia is one of the best signings of the club since last year in relation to quality/price. He was a player that no one expected to come to the club, but he always performs as he should and that will ensure him a starting position in the defense. It is a doubt, but everything indicates that he will be able to start from the beginning.
DFC: RUBEN DIAS – The Portuguese center back will lead the defense again after resting last day against Burnley. Authority, leadership and a lot of quality, accompanied by an enviable physique for playing soccer, make Rubén one of the best center backs in the world.
LI: AKE – On the left flank we will most likely see Nathan Ake. The young Dutch defender was changed position by Pep Guardiola himself and from the side he has been performing at a high level for a long time. Furthermore, the ability to change position with Gvardiol between winger and center back makes the two a great couple at the back.
MC: KEVIN DE BRUYNE – In the midfield, the presence of the Belgian adds creativity and vision of the game to Manchester City. De Bruyne, a master of the pass and capable of unbalancing at any moment, will be in charge of directing the game in the center of the field.
MC: KOVACIC – Possibly Pep gives the opportunity to Mateo Kovacic who is having a great season and provides the balance that Gündogan could offer in his position in other years. There will be rest for good old Foden.
MC: RODRI – Rodri will act as the anchor in the midfield, providing defensive stability and assisting in ball distribution. His physical presence and tactical ability are valuable assets for Manchester City. Furthermore, last day's goal shows that he continues to be a great danger when shooting from the edge of the area.
EI: JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ – The Argentine has played practically everything this season, and it doesn't seem like he's going to miss this game. Guardiola has managed to fit Julián with Haaland in the same starting eleven, and the Argentine is in one of the best moments of his career.
FROM: HAALAND – The Norwegian has returned, he already enjoyed a few minutes in the last game, and his 16 goals in 17 Premier games show that the league teams are going to have to take great care of their rearguard again so that this player does not return to break all existing and future records in the competition.
ED: BERNARDO SILVA – Completing the offensive trident is the Portuguese Bernardo Silva, known for his agility, vision of the game and ability to score goals. Silva will bring versatility and imbalance to City's attack. After also resting against Burnley, he will arrive with renewed energy for this match.
This is what Manchester City's lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie:Ederson
Defenses: Walker, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Aké
Midfielders: Rodri, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Julián Álvarez, Bernardo Silva
Forward: Haaland
#lineup #Manchester #City #face #Brentford #matchday #Premier #League
Leave a Reply